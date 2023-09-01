Danielle Wyatt becomes second England player to 2,500 WT20I runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 01, 2023

Wyatt averages 22.15 in WT20I cricket (Source: X/@ICC)

Danielle Wyatt on Thursday (August 31) became the second England batter to accomplish 2,500 runs in Women's T20I cricket. The dashing opener accomplished the feat with a remarkable 48-run knock in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka. Wyatt, who smashed seven fours and a maximum in her 30-ball stay, entered the game, requiring 22 runs to get the landmark. Here are her stats.

A brilliant knock from Wyatt

Batting first, England were off to a flying start with openers Wyatt and Maia Bouchier (22) adding 77 runs in no time. The former was the aggressor in the partnership as she scored runs all over the park. Inoka Ranaweera eventually dismissed her. Nevertheless, England posted 186/4 in their allotted 17 overs and later won by 12 runs (DLS method).

11th highest run-getter in Women's T20Is

Wyatt has now raced to 2,526 runs in 147 WT20Is at 22.15 with her strike rate being 126.93. The tally includes 12 fifties and two tons. Only Charlotte Edwards (2,605) owns more WT20I runs among England players. Wyatt is overall the 11th-highest run-getter in the format. She has also scalped 46 WT20I wickets with his off-spin bowling at an economy of 5.65.

Second-most capped player in the format

Meanwhile, Wyatt has now also become the second-most capped player in WT20Is. She has broken the tie with New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has made 146 appearances. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads the list with 154 caps to her name. Among England players, Katherine Sciver-Brunt is next on this list, having played 112 games in WT20Is.

Her numbers against Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, Wyatt has blown hot and cold against the Lankans in the 20-over format. She has raced to 185 runs in eight matches against them at 26.42. Notably, 1049 of Wyatt's WT20I runs have come in 65 home games at 20.98. The 32-year-old has 975 runs at 25.65 in away (home of opposition) and 502 runs at 19.30 in neutral WT20Is.

