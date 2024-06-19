In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent Women's One Day International (WODI) cricket match, South African players Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp set new records.

Wolvaardt, playing her 97th WODI, surpassed 4,000 runs, becoming the first South African player to do so.

Meanwhile, Kapp's score of 114 took her past the 3,000 run mark, making her the fourth South African woman to achieve this feat.

Their 184-run partnership also set a new record for the highest tally for South Africa against India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SA Women captain Laura Wolvaardt hit an unbeaten 135 (Photo credit: X/@ProteasWomenCSA)

Centurions Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp make these WODI records

By Rajdeep Saha 09:19 pm Jun 19, 202409:19 pm

What's the story Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp attained a host of feats with respective tons against India Women in the second WODI held in Bengaluru on Wednesday. India scored 325/3 in 50 overs after centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. Wolvaardt and Kapp fought valiantly for the visitors a majestic 184-run stand but it wasn't enough as INDW won by four runs. Here's more.

Knocks

A heroic display with the bat

SA Women were 67/3 when Kapp joined her skipper Wolvaardt at the crease. The required rate kept going up but credit to the duo for staying calm. The two batted beautifully and formed a partnership which flourished as the match progressed. They found the gaps with ease. Kapp was dismissed for 114. Unbeaten Wolvaardt pushed SA to brink of victory but India held on.

Wolvaardt

4,000 WODI runs for Wolvaardt

Playing her 97th WODI, Wolvaardt (135*) surpassed 4,000 runs (4,087 at 49.24). She smashed 12 fours and three sixes. Notably, the SA Women skipper registered her 8th century (50s: 31). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 37 home matches, Wolvaardt has 1,741 runs at 58.03. Wolvaardt has slammed 1,686 runs in away WODIs (home of opposition) at 43.23. She also has 660 runs at neutral venues.

Information

Maiden century versus India; first SA player with 4,000-plus runs

Wolvaardt went past 600 WODI runs against India. She has accumulated 632 runs at 37.17. This was her maiden century against India (50: 5). She also became the first SA player to smash 4,000-plus runs. Overall, she is the 12th batter with 4,000-plus WODI runs.

Kapp

3,000 WODI runs for Kapp

Kapp's 114 was laced with 11 fours and three sixes. She is now the 4th SA Women batter to smash 3,000-plus runs. Kapp, who has raced to 3,049 runs at 34.64, joined the likes of Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez (3,760) and Lizelle Lee (3,315). Kapp hit her third century in addition to slamming 15 half-centuries. This is her highest score in WODIs.

Numbers

Kapp surpasses 500 runs against India

Kapp owns 1,113 runs at 39.75 in home matches with the help of 7 fifties. In away matches (home of opposition), she has managed 1,285 runs at 34.72 (100s: 2, 50s: 7). 651 runs have come at neutral venues for Kapp. Meanwhile, Kapp surpassed 500 WODI runs against India. She owns 518 runs at 32.37 (100s: 1).

Information

A record stand on offer for the two centurions

Wolvaardt and Kapp's 184-run stand is now the highest tally for SA Women against India (any wicket). This is also their second-highest stand for the fourth wicket overall in women's ODI matches. It's also the fifth-highest stand (any wicket) for SA Women.