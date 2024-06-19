In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, South Africa edged out the USA, with key performances from Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje.

De Kock scored his 15th T20I half-century, contributing to his impressive career total of 9,785 runs in T20 cricket.

De Kock owns 16 fifty-plus scores for SA (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: South Africa pip USA in Super 8

By Rajdeep Saha 11:21 pm Jun 19, 202411:21 pm

What's the story South Africa beat the United States at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The Proteas sealed the deal in a crucial Super 8, Group B clash in Antigua. Riding on a splendid 74-run knock from the blade of Quinton de Kock, SA managed 194/4. In response, the USA fought valiantly after being 76/5. Andries Gous scored an unbeaten 80 as USA managed 176/6.

Summary

Here's the match summary

SA lost Reeza Hendricks early on (13/1) before de Kock and Aiden Markram added 110 runs for the second wicket. SA were reduced to 141/4 thereafter. Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs scored unbeaten knocks to propel the Proteas to 194/4. For the USA, Saurabh Netravalkar claimed 2/21. The USA kept losing regular wickets in the run-chase.

De Kock

Quinton de Kock slams his 15th T20I half-century

De Kock's 74 was laced with seven fours and five sixes (SR: 185). The senior batter has raced to 2,463 T20I runs from 88 matches at 31.57. In addition to 15 fifties, he owns a century. De Kock surpassed 250 fours (252) and is nearing 100 sixes (98). In 23 T20 World Cup games, de Kock now owns 523 runs at 24.18 (50s: 3).

Information

Joint-3rd-fastest fifty in T20 WC 2024

De Kock now owns the joint-third-fastest fifty in terms of balls faced in T20 World Cup 2024. Aaron Jones of USA holds the record (22 balls versus Canada). Marcus Stoinis (25 balls versus Scotland) is next. Scotland's Brandon McMullen (26 balls versus AUS) follows suit.

Notable records

Other notable records for de Kock

As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock has raced to 9,785 runs in T20 cricket. He smashed his 62nd fifty (100s: 6). QDK averages a neat 31.56. His strike rate is 137.91. De Kock and Markram's 110-run stand is SA's fourth T20 WC century-plus partnership. De Kock owns 16 fifty-plus scores for SA. He surpassed Reeza Hendricks (15) for most 50-plus scores for SA in T20Is.

Batters

Markram and Klaasen chip in for SA

Markram slammed 46 from 32 balls. In 158 T20s, he owns 3,893 runs at 31.65. Notably, 1,195 of his runs have come for South Africa in T20Is at 35.14. He owns 338 T20 World Cup runs. Klaasen scored an unbeaten 22-ball 36. He hit three sixes. Klaasen now owns 830 T20I runs at 23.71. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 4,567 runs at 32.85.

Nortje

Nortje achieves these records

SA fast bowler Anrich Nortje now has the joint-record for most consecutive innings with at least one wicket in T20 World Cups (15). He equalled former England spinner Graeme Swann. Nortje (1/38) now owns 30 T20 World Cup wickets. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for SA in the global T20 event, matching Dale Steyn.