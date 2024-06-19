In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 2022 T20 World Cup, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw and de Kock set a record with a 168-run partnership, the highest in the team's T20 World Cup history.

Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram added 110 runs against USA (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

T20 World Cup: A look at South Africa's highest partnerships

By Parth Dhall 10:45 pm Jun 19, 202410:45 pm

What's the story South Africa racked up 194/4 in 20 overs against co-hosts USA in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 match in North Sound. The Proteas were bolstered by a 74-run knock from Quinton de Kock, who added 110 runs along with Aiden Markram. This is now the third-highest partnership for SA in T20 World Cups. Here are the highest such stands.

#1

Rilee Rossouw and de Kock: 168 vs Bangladesh, 2022

South Africa hammered Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup group-stage encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rilee Rossouw (109) and de Kock (63) shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket after Temba Bavuma departed early. This is the highest partnership for SA (any wicket) in T20 World Cup history. The Proteas racked up 205/5 before bowling out Bangladesh for 101.

#2

Justin Kemp and Herschelle Gibbs: 120* vs WI, 2007

The first-ever T20 World Cup encounter (in 2007) featured West Indies and South Africa. Chris Gayle slammed a historic 57-ball 117 as the Windies racked up 205/6 in 20 overs. SA had a positive start but were down to 88/2. Herschelle Gibbs and Justin Kemp then added an unbeaten 120-run stand to get the Proteas home.

Information

De Kock and Markram: 110 vs USA, 2024

As mentioned, the 110-run stand between de Kock and Markram against USA is now the third-highest for SA in T20 World Cup history. This is also only the fourth century-plus partnership for SA in this regard.

#4

Rassie van der Dussen and Markram: 103* vs England, 2021

South Africa overcame England in their final Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Batting first, the Proteas managed 189/2 after Rassie van der Dussen (94*) and Markram (53*) played well. The duo added 103* runs for the third wicket. In response, England failed to chase down the total and were restricted to 179/8.