In brief Simplifying... In brief Bangladesh's pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib set a T20 World Cup record by bowling 21 dot balls in a single innings, the most by any bowler in the tournament's history.

South Africa's Ottneil Baartman and New Zealand's Trent Boult are among the few others who have achieved the feat of bowling 20 dot balls in an innings.

This record is not only a testament to their bowling prowess but also a thrilling spectacle for cricket fans worldwide. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled 21 dot balls against Nepal

T20 WC: Bowlers with most dot balls in an innings

By Parth Dhall 05:45 pm Jun 17, 202405:45 pm

What's the story Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs in Match 37 to seal a Super 8 berth in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It was a low-scoring affair as Nepal perished for 85 while chasing down 107, now the lowest-ever defended target by a side in T20 World Cup history. Tanzim Hasan Sakib took a four-wicket haul, having bowled 21 dot balls.

#1

Tanzim Hasan Sakib: 21

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers as he took four wickets for just seven runs in four overs. His fiery spell included two maiden overs. Sakib bowled a total of 21 dot balls, now the most by a bowler in a T20 World Cup innings. These are also the most dot balls by a Bangladesh bowler in T20Is.

#2

Ottneil Baartman: 20

South Africa pacer Ottneil Baartman is among the few bowlers to have bowled 20 dot balls in a T20 World Cup innings. He delivered 20 dot balls in the ongoing edition against Sri Lanka. He took a wicket for nine runs in four overs. The Proteas bowled out Sri Lanka for a mere 77 in 19.1 overs, with Anrich Nortje taking four wickets.

#3

Trent Boult: 20

New Zealand claimed a consolation win in the 2024 T20 World Cup after thrashing Uganda. The Kiwis bowled out Uganda for 40 in 18.4 overs, with Tim Southee taking three wickets. Trent Boult took two wickets for just seven runs in four overs, including a maiden. He bowled 20 dot balls. The Black Caps chased the paltry total in 5.2 overs.

Information

Eight other bowlers with this feat

In the same match, Lockie Ferguson also delivered 20 dot balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, a total of seven other bowlers have bowled at least 20 dot balls in a T20 World Cup innings.