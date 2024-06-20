In brief Simplifying... In brief Phil Salt's explosive 87* off 47 balls led England to a strong start in the T20 World Cup match against West Indies.

Salt's aggressive batting included a record-breaking over where he scored 30 runs off Romario Shepherd, marking the most expensive over for West Indies in T20 World Cup history.

With this performance, Salt became the highest scorer in England vs West Indies T20I matches, surpassing Alex Hales and Chris Gayle. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England cricket team opener Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 87 versus West Indies (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

T20 WC, Phil Salt smashes whirlwind 87* versus WI: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:04 am Jun 20, 202411:04 am

What's the story England cricket team opener Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 87 versus West Indies in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super 8, Group 2 encounter against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Salt's powerful innings gained more impetus after his fifty. He toyed with the WI bowlers and added 97* runs alongside Jonny Bairstow as England claimed victory.

Knock

An innings of solidity from Salt

Salt and Jos Buttler handed England the perfect start, adding 58/0 in the first six overs. The 67-run stand was broken by Roston Chase. Salt got to his fifty from 38 balls. Bairstow (48*) played an important role in a telling stand alongside Salt. This was a solid effort from Salt's blade, who continued to make merry against West Indies.

Aggression

Salt punishes Shepherd for 30 runs in an over

The 16th over of England's innings saw Salt punish Romario Shepherd for 30 runs. The right-handed batter launched the pacer for 4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4. Shepherd has bowled the most expensive over for West Indies in T20 World Cup history. Overall, he has conceded the joint-fourth-highest tally of runs in an over (T20 World Cup).

Vs WI

Salt averages 68.28 versus West Indies

Salt was at his aggressive best. He hit 87* from just 47 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes (SR: 185.11). In nine T20I innings versus WI, he has scored 478 runs at an average of 68.28 (SR: 186.71). He now owns 2 fifties and two tons against WI. Salt has smashed 34 fours and 32 sixes.

Information

37th T20 fifty from Salt's blade

In 28 T20Is, Salt has raced to 844 runs at 36.69. He registered his third fifty (SR: 169.13). Overall in T20 cricket, Salt has smashed 5,948 runs at 26.91. He slammed his 37th fifty (100s: 2). Salt owns 236 sixes and 643 fours.

Stats

Highest scorer in England-West Indies T20Is

Salt is now the highest scorer in England vs West Indies T20I matches. He surpassed the likes of Alex Hales (423) and Chris Gayle (422). Hales and Gayle clocked these runs in 12 and 13 innings respectively. Salt's 87* is the 4th-highest individual score for England in T20 World Cups. Salt is the first Englishman to hit 30-plus sixes against an opponent in T20Is.

Information

Salt and Buttler record their 7th 50-plus stand

Salt and Buttler recorded their 7th 50-plus T20I partnership (13 innings). As per Cricbuzz, it's the joint-most 50-plus partnerships for England in T20Is (any wicket). Buttler and Jason Roy added 7 50-plus stands in 32 innings. Buttler and Dawid Malan did so in 19 innings.