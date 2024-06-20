T20 WC, Phil Salt smashes whirlwind 87* versus WI: Stats
England cricket team opener Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 87 versus West Indies in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super 8, Group 2 encounter against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Salt's powerful innings gained more impetus after his fifty. He toyed with the WI bowlers and added 97* runs alongside Jonny Bairstow as England claimed victory.
An innings of solidity from Salt
Salt and Jos Buttler handed England the perfect start, adding 58/0 in the first six overs. The 67-run stand was broken by Roston Chase. Salt got to his fifty from 38 balls. Bairstow (48*) played an important role in a telling stand alongside Salt. This was a solid effort from Salt's blade, who continued to make merry against West Indies.
Salt punishes Shepherd for 30 runs in an over
The 16th over of England's innings saw Salt punish Romario Shepherd for 30 runs. The right-handed batter launched the pacer for 4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4. Shepherd has bowled the most expensive over for West Indies in T20 World Cup history. Overall, he has conceded the joint-fourth-highest tally of runs in an over (T20 World Cup).
Salt averages 68.28 versus West Indies
Salt was at his aggressive best. He hit 87* from just 47 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes (SR: 185.11). In nine T20I innings versus WI, he has scored 478 runs at an average of 68.28 (SR: 186.71). He now owns 2 fifties and two tons against WI. Salt has smashed 34 fours and 32 sixes.
37th T20 fifty from Salt's blade
In 28 T20Is, Salt has raced to 844 runs at 36.69. He registered his third fifty (SR: 169.13). Overall in T20 cricket, Salt has smashed 5,948 runs at 26.91. He slammed his 37th fifty (100s: 2). Salt owns 236 sixes and 643 fours.
Highest scorer in England-West Indies T20Is
Salt is now the highest scorer in England vs West Indies T20I matches. He surpassed the likes of Alex Hales (423) and Chris Gayle (422). Hales and Gayle clocked these runs in 12 and 13 innings respectively. Salt's 87* is the 4th-highest individual score for England in T20 World Cups. Salt is the first Englishman to hit 30-plus sixes against an opponent in T20Is.
Salt and Buttler record their 7th 50-plus stand
Salt and Buttler recorded their 7th 50-plus T20I partnership (13 innings). As per Cricbuzz, it's the joint-most 50-plus partnerships for England in T20Is (any wicket). Buttler and Jason Roy added 7 50-plus stands in 32 innings. Buttler and Dawid Malan did so in 19 innings.