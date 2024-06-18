In brief Simplifying... In brief New Zealand's Ferguson made T20 World Cup history by bowling four maiden overs without conceding a run, a record for a full-member side player.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis holds the record for the best bowling figures with a six-wicket haul.

In 2007, India's Yuvraj Singh set an unbroken record by smashing six sixes in an over, scoring the fastest fifty in T20 Internationals.

Lockie Ferguson bowled four maiden overs against PNG (Image source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: A look at unbreakable records

By Parth Dhall 12:41 am Jun 18, 202412:41 am

What's the story The 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup is witnessing a plethora of low-scoring encounters. The sluggish and uneven wickets are making life difficult for the batters. New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, on June 17, bowled four maiden overs in their win against Papua New Guinea. This record might never get broken in the shortest format. Here are the unbreakable records in the T20 World Cup.

#1

Most economical four-over spell

New Zealand seamer Ferguson was unplayable against PNG Tarouba. He bowled four overs without conceding a single run. Ferguson, who dismissed three PNG batters, bowled the most economical four-over spell by a full-member side player in T20I cricket and overall in T20 World Cups. He became the first-ever player to concede no run in a four-over spell in the tournament.

Information

Four maiden overs in a match

As per Cricbuzz, Ferguson has bowled the most maiden overs (4) by a bowler in a T20 World Cup match. These are also the most maiden overs for a bowler from a full-member side in T20I cricket.

#3

Only bowler with six-fer in T20 World Cup

As far as the best bowling figures in a T20 World Cup match are concerned, Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis stands out. He took 6/8 against Zimbabwe in the 2012 T20 World Cup. No other bowler has a six-fer in the tournament. Notably, Mendis is also the only bowler to have multiple six-wicket hauls (2) in T20 Internationals.

#4

6 sixes in an over

The 2007 T20 World Cup encounter between India and England in Durban saw Yuvraj Singh smash six sixes in an over (off Stuart Broad). Yuvraj clobbered a 12-ball half-century before finishing with a 16-ball 58 (3 fours and 7 sixes). This remains the fastest fifty in T20 Internationals. Notably, both these records are unlikely to be broken in the future.