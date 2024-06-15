T20 World Cup: Bowlers with best returns for Nepal
Nepal fell a solitary run short of scripting history in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. They nearly upset South Africa in the Group D encounter in Kingstown. Nepal restricted the Proteas to 115/7 and were cruising at 85/2 in the run-chase. However, they couldn't ace the death overs. Nevertheless, Kushal Bhurtel recorded the best T20 World Cup bowling figures by a Nepal bowler.
Kushal Bhurtel: 4/19 vs South Africa, 2024
Bhurtel triggered SA's middle-order collapse after the Proteas were 68/1. He dismissed skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen to turn the tide. The leg-spinner then removed Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada in the innings' final over. Bhurtel took 4/19 in fours, now the best returns for Nepal in T20 World Cups. He also became the first Nepal bowler with a four-fer in the tournament.
Shakti Gauchan: 3/9 vs Hong Kong, 2014
Before the South Africa game, left-arm spinner Shakti Gauchan held the best bowling figures for Nepal in T20 World Cups. He powered Nepal to victory against Hong Kong in the 2014 Group A match. Nepal scored 149/8 in 20 overs before bowling out Hong Kong for 69. Gauchan was the pick of Nepal's bowlers as he took three wickets for nine runs (four overs).
Basant Regmi: 3/14 vs Hong Kong, 2014
In the same match, left-arm spinner Basant Regmi also recorded a three-wicket haul. He conceded 14 runs in four overs as Hong Kong suffered a one-sided defeat. Both Gauchan and Regmi bowled 17 dot balls.
Jitendra Mukhiya: 3/18 vs Afghanistan, 2014
Days later, Nepal stunned the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan in Chattogram. Nepal claimed a nine-run win after successfully defending 141. They restricted the Afghans to 132/8. Pacer Jitendra Mukhiya was the Player of the Match as he took three wickets for just 18 runs in four overs. No other bowler scalped a three-wicket haul in the match.