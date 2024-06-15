In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Nepal's Bhurtel delivered an impressive performance against South Africa, taking four wickets and achieving the best returns for Nepal in the tournament's history.

Previously, the record was held by Shakti Gauchan for his performance against Hong Kong in 2014.

Other notable performances include Basant Regmi's three-wicket haul in the same match and Jitendra Mukhiya's three wickets against Afghanistan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kushal Bhurtel took a four-fer against South Africa in Kingstown

T20 World Cup: Bowlers with best returns for Nepal

By Parth Dhall 06:28 pm Jun 15, 202406:28 pm

What's the story Nepal fell a solitary run short of scripting history in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. They nearly upset South Africa in the Group D encounter in Kingstown. Nepal restricted the Proteas to 115/7 and were cruising at 85/2 in the run-chase. However, they couldn't ace the death overs. Nevertheless, Kushal Bhurtel recorded the best T20 World Cup bowling figures by a Nepal bowler.

#1

Kushal Bhurtel: 4/19 vs South Africa, 2024

Bhurtel triggered SA's middle-order collapse after the Proteas were 68/1. He dismissed skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen to turn the tide. The leg-spinner then removed Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada in the innings' final over. Bhurtel took 4/19 in fours, now the best returns for Nepal in T20 World Cups. He also became the first Nepal bowler with a four-fer in the tournament.

#2

Shakti Gauchan: 3/9 vs Hong Kong, 2014

Before the South Africa game, left-arm spinner Shakti Gauchan held the best bowling figures for Nepal in T20 World Cups. He powered Nepal to victory against Hong Kong in the 2014 Group A match. Nepal scored 149/8 in 20 overs before bowling out Hong Kong for 69. Gauchan was the pick of Nepal's bowlers as he took three wickets for nine runs (four overs).

Information

Basant Regmi: 3/14 vs Hong Kong, 2014

In the same match, left-arm spinner Basant Regmi also recorded a three-wicket haul. He conceded 14 runs in four overs as Hong Kong suffered a one-sided defeat. Both Gauchan and Regmi bowled 17 dot balls.

#4

Jitendra Mukhiya: 3/18 vs Afghanistan, 2014

Days later, Nepal stunned the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan in Chattogram. Nepal claimed a nine-run win after successfully defending 141. They restricted the Afghans to 132/8. Pacer Jitendra Mukhiya was the Player of the Match as he took three wickets for just 18 runs in four overs. No other bowler scalped a three-wicket haul in the match.