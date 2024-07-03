In brief Simplifying... In brief Imran Khan holds the record as the oldest captain to win an ICC trophy, leading Pakistan to victory in the 1992 ODI World Cup at 39 years old.

Rohit Sharma follows as the second-oldest at 37, guiding India to their second T20 World Cup win in 2024.

Other notable captains include Brian Lara, who led the West Indies to a Champions Trophy win in 2004 at 35, and Aaron Finch, who at 34, captained Australia to their first T20 World Cup title in 2021.

Rohit Sharma led India to their second T20 World Cup title (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Oldest captains to clinch an ICC tournament trophy

By Parth Dhall 04:40 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story India were crowned champions of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup after they beat South Africa in a thrilling final. The Men in Blue successfully defended 176 to claim their second T20 World Cup trophy. This marked the first instance of a team winning this tournament going unbeaten. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma became the second-oldest captain to win an ICC tournament title. Here's more.

#1

Imran Khan: ODI World Cup 1992

Imran Khan remains the oldest captain to clinch an ICC trophy. The former all-rounder was 39 years and 172 days old when he led Pakistan to the 1992 ODI World Cup title. Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs in the final to claim their maiden and only ODI World Cup title. They have also won the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

#2

Rohit Sharma: T20 World Cup 2024

As mentioned, Rohit is now the second-oldest captain to win an ICC trophy. At 37 years and 60 days, he helped the Men in Blue win their second T20 World Cup title. India defeated the Proteas in Barbados to claim the title. Notably, India also own two ODI World Cup titles, won by them in 1983 and 2011.

#3

Brian Lara: Champions Trophy 2004

The West Indies cricket team, once the powerhouse of the sport, started to descend in the early 2000s. However, the legendary Brian Lara gave the Windies a moment of glory in 2004. They won the Champions Trophy after beating hosts England in the final at The Oval. Lara's age was 35 years and 146 days at that time.

#4

Aaron Finch: T20 World Cup 2021

Australia claimed their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021. They defeated New Zealand in the final in the leadership of Aaron Finch. Australia had five ODI World Cup titles but awaited one in the shortest format. The waited finally ended as Australia lifted the trophy in 2021 in Dubai. Finch was 34 years and 362 days old at that time.