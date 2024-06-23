In brief Simplifying... In brief India and Australia are set to face off in a crucial T20 World Cup match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 24.

The match, which can be viewed on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, will play a significant role in determining which team advances to the semi-finals.

With a strong historical record against Australia and a healthy net run rate, India remains a strong contender, despite the potential for rain during the match.

The two sides have clashed in 31 T20Is as of now

T20 WC: India, Australia clash in quest for semis berth

By Parth Dhall 02:51 pm Jun 23, 202402:51 pm

What's the story Heavyweights India and Australia are set to lock horns in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 encounter in Gros Islet. Wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh have made India strong contenders for semi-finals. A superior Net Run Rate is also a boon for them. Meanwhile, Australia's campaign suffered a blow after Afghanistan stunned them. They take on India in a must-win game.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and conditions

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet will host the upcoming India-Australia match on June 24. In the previous match at this venue, South Africa successfully defended 163 against England, winning by seven runs. As per Cricbuzz, the average first-innings T20I total at this venue is 145. Notably, the conditions will likely be cloudy with a 55% chance of rain.

Information

Streaming details and start time

One can watch the impending match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. While the match begins at 8:00pm IST, the toss will be 30 minutes prior to the start.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

The two sides have clashed in 31 T20Is, with India winning 19. Australia have lost 11 of those matches (NR: 1). Notably, India have a 10-5 win-loss record against Australia in T20Is at home. India have beaten Australia thrice in five meetings in Men's T20 World Cups. Their last T20 WC clash came in 2016, when Virat Kohli starred in an emphatic Mohali run-chase.

Changes

Australia likely to recall Mitchell Starc

Australia are expected to recall their match-winner, Mitchell Starc, for the India game. In their last match against Afghanistan, the left-arm seamer was replaced by Ashton Agar. Skipper Mitchell Marsh cited it as a condition-based change. Starc poses a threat to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been vulnerable against left-arm pacers. On the other hand, India are unlikely to alter their XI.

Probable XIs

Probable XIs of India and Australia

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

Scenarios

Qualification scenarios: Super 8 Group 1

India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are the four sides in the Super 8 Group 1. With two back-to-back wins, India have bolstered their chances for reaching the semis. Even if they lose against Australia, a healthy NRR of +2.425 would favor them. Meanwhile, Australia and Afghanistan have a win each. If Australia lose to India, they would hope that fourth-placed Bangladesh beat Afghanistan.

Poll

