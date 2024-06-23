In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, bowlers Naib, Shadab Khan, and Ravichandran Ashwin delivered remarkable performances against Australia.

Naib took out key players including Glenn Maxwell, while Khan broke a 51-run stand in the 2021 semi-final, and Ashwin starred in a low-scoring match in 2014.

Their exceptional bowling skills led to Australia's downfall in these matches.

Naib claimed his maiden T20I four-fer (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

T20 World Cup: Bowlers with four-fers against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:10 pm Jun 23, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Afghanistan recorded a stunning 21-run triumph over Australia in the Super 8 Match 48 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. They defended 148 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown to stay alive in the semi-final race. Gulbadin Naib played an instrumental role in their win as he claimed four wickets. Here are the bowlers with T20 WC four-fers against Australia.

#1

Gulbadin Naib - 4/20 in Kingstown, 2024

Naib made the ball talk in the middle overs. He sent back dashers Marcus Stoinis (11) and Tim David (2) in successive overs before getting the better of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, who scored a stunning 59. Pat Cummins (3) was his final victim in the 17th over as the medium pacer finished with 4/20 in four overs. Australia were hence folded for 127.

#2

Shadab Khan - 4/26 in Dubai, 2021

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan delivered a sensational spell in the 2021 semi-final game against Australia in Dubai. He broke a 51-run stand by dismissing Mitchell Marsh (28). Shadab also stopped David Warner (49) from getting a fifty. Prominent batters Maxwell (7) and Steve Smith (5) fell to him cheaply. Though the Pakistan star claimed 4/26 in four overs, Australia (177/5) accomplished the 177-run target.

#3

Ravichandran Ashwin: 4/11 in Mirpur, 2014

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was at his best in the 2014 T20 World Cup. He starred for India in a low-scoring encounter against Australia in Mirpur. The off-spinner took 4/11 in 3.2 overs as the Aussies were bundled out for 86 while chasing 160. Ashwin scalped key wickets of Aaron Finch (6), Warner (19), and Maxwell (23), before sending back tail-ender James Muirhead (3).