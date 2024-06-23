T20 World Cup: Bowlers with four-fers against Australia
Afghanistan recorded a stunning 21-run triumph over Australia in the Super 8 Match 48 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. They defended 148 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown to stay alive in the semi-final race. Gulbadin Naib played an instrumental role in their win as he claimed four wickets. Here are the bowlers with T20 WC four-fers against Australia.
Gulbadin Naib - 4/20 in Kingstown, 2024
Naib made the ball talk in the middle overs. He sent back dashers Marcus Stoinis (11) and Tim David (2) in successive overs before getting the better of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, who scored a stunning 59. Pat Cummins (3) was his final victim in the 17th over as the medium pacer finished with 4/20 in four overs. Australia were hence folded for 127.
Shadab Khan - 4/26 in Dubai, 2021
Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan delivered a sensational spell in the 2021 semi-final game against Australia in Dubai. He broke a 51-run stand by dismissing Mitchell Marsh (28). Shadab also stopped David Warner (49) from getting a fifty. Prominent batters Maxwell (7) and Steve Smith (5) fell to him cheaply. Though the Pakistan star claimed 4/26 in four overs, Australia (177/5) accomplished the 177-run target.
Ravichandran Ashwin: 4/11 in Mirpur, 2014
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was at his best in the 2014 T20 World Cup. He starred for India in a low-scoring encounter against Australia in Mirpur. The off-spinner took 4/11 in 3.2 overs as the Aussies were bundled out for 86 while chasing 160. Ashwin scalped key wickets of Aaron Finch (6), Warner (19), and Maxwell (23), before sending back tail-ender James Muirhead (3).