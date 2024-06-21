In brief Simplifying... In brief India, one of the three unbeaten teams in the T20 World Cup, is set to face Bangladesh on June 22 at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

With a strong 12-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh, India is looking to maintain its winning streak.

T20 World Cup: Can Bangladesh dent India's unbeaten run?

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:32 pm Jun 21, 202404:32 pm

What's the story India will be up against Bangladesh in their second ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 encounter on June 22 in Antigua. After topping Group A, Rohit Sharma's men demolished Afghanistan in their maiden Super 8 match. On the other hand, Bangladesh lost to Australia in their only previous game in this stage. Here we decode the match preview and key stats.

As mentioned, Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will host this Super 8 Group 1 clash on June 22. Batters are expected to have a hard time as teams batting first as the average first innings score at this venue reads 123 (T20Is). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (8:00pm IST).

India own a massive lead over Bangladesh

The Indian cricket team has a 12-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket. Their only defeat was in the first of the three-match series in 2019. India then bounced back to win the second and third match. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have clinched each of their four previous T20 WC matches against the Tigers.

Journey of India and Bangladesh so far

India are one of only three unbeaten sides in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the others being South Africa and Australia. India progressed to Super 8s after beating Ireland, Pakistan, and USA. Meanwhile, Bangladesh won three of their four games in the league stage to finish second in Group D. However, they lost their opening Super 8 match against the mighty Australians.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

A look at the key performers

Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have scalped 10 and 8 wickets, respectively, in the ongoing event. The latter has a stunning economy of 3.46. Suryakumar Yadav has clobbered two fifties in the ongoing event. Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy has raced to 135 runs at 27 in the 2024 T20 WC. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain have claimed nine wickets apiece in this tourney.

