Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 28-ball 53 against Afghanistan (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav slams his second successive fifty

What's the story Suryakumar Yadav played an impactful knock for India against Afghanistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in Bridgetown. Suryakumar slammed a 28-ball 53 after India were down to 90/4 in the 11th over, batting first. The Indian dasher continues his sublime run in the ongoing T20 World Cup, having scored his second consecutive fifty. India eventually scored 181/8 (20 overs).

A solid knock from SKY

While India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant propelled them past 50. The dismissal of Pant at 54/2 exposed SKY to the middle. While Suryakumar negotiated the Afghan bowlers, Kohli and Shivam Dube departed by the 11th over (90/4). Suryakumar accelerated and added 60 runs along with Hardik Pandya. He eventually hammered a 27-ball half-century before falling to Fazalhaq Farooqi.

SKY displays his blazing strokes

Suryakumar's blazing sweeps and lofted strokes at covers were on display as part of his counter-attacking strategy. He went on to score 53 off 28 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Fifth fifty in T20 WC

As mentioned, Suryakumar slammed a half-century in his second consecutive match. He played a match-winning 50*(49) against the United States of America as India chased down 111 in New York. With his knock against Afghanistan, Suryakumar has extended his tally of half-centuries in T20 World Cups to five. He now has 393 runs at a strike-rate of 161.06 in the tournament.

SKY owns 19 T20I fifties

Overall, Suryakumar now has 19 half-centuries in T20I cricket. He has raced to 2,253 runs from 64 T20Is at an average of 45.06. SKY's tally includes a strike-rate of 168.51. He also has four tons in the format.

Suryakumar races to 200 T20I fours

During the match, Suryakumar completed 200 fours in T20I cricket. He became only the third Indian after Rohit (365) and Kohli (362) to attain this feat. Notably, SKY also owns 128 sixes in the shortest format.