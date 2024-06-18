In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling T20 match, Obed McCoy's impressive bowling helped him reach a career milestone of 150 T20 wickets.

McCoy's performance, along with contributions from Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, led to Afghanistan's downfall at just 114 runs.

On the other hand, West Indies set a high score of 21, thanks to a record-breaking 98 from Pooran and valuable contributions from Charles, Hope, and Powell, winning the game by a significant margin.

The left-arm pacer claimed 3/14 (Source: X/@ICC)

Obed McCoy completes 150 T20 wickets with three-fer versus Afghanistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:16 am Jun 18, 202411:16 am

What's the story West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs in the final league match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. While Nicholas Pooran's 98 headlined the game, Obed McCoy's three-wicket haul added to Afghanistan's agony. The left-arm pacer claimed 3/14 in three overs as the Afghan team was folded for 114 while chasing 219 in St Lucia. Here we decode McCoy's stats.

Spell

A fine spell from the pacer

McCoy dismissed the dangerous-looking Ibrahim Zadran (38) in the eighth over to open his account. Two balls later, he sent back Najibullah Zadran for a duck In his next over, he rattled Mohammad Nabi's (1) stumps as Afghanistan went from 45/1 to 63/5. They couldn't recover thereafter and were eventually bundled out for 114 in 16.2 overs.

Stats

Here we present McCoy's stats

Notably, this was McCoy's maiden outing in the ongoing tourney and against Afghanistan as well. Having played 35 games, the pacer is just one shy of completing 50 T20I wickets. His economy rate reads 8.45. With this spell, McCoy also went past 150 T20 wickets (now 151) in 114 games. The tally includes four four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers (ER: 8.67).

Other bowlers

Two wickets apiece for Hosein, Motie

Spin twins Akeal Hosein (2/21) and Gudakesh Motie (2/28) took two wickets apiece in their four-over spells. The former now has nine wickets in the ongoing tournament at a stellar economy of 4.13. Hosein (48) is two shy of the 50-wicket landmark in T20Is (ER: 7.40). Motie has seven wickets in the ongoing tourney (ER: 6.38). 20 of his scalps have come in T20Is.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

WI posted 218/5 thanks to a record-breaking 98 from Pooran, the highest total of the ongoing competition. The likes of Johnson Charles (43), Shai Hope (25), and Rovman Powell (26) also made valuable contributions. In reply, Afghanistan were off to a terrible start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed for a duck. They failed to bounce back and eventually lost the duel by a massive margin.