T20 World Cup: Best bowling figures by South African spinners
South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was exceptional with the ball as his side beat Nepal in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Group D match in Kingstown. In what could have been another upset, South Africa Nepal fell a run short while chasing 116. Eight runs were required off the final over. Here we decode best bowling figures by SA spinners in T20 WCs.
Tabraiz Shamsi - 4/19 vs Nepal
Shamsi claimed his maiden T20 World Cup four-wicket haul for South Africa. Notably, his 4/19 versus Nepal is now the best performance by a South African spinner. Shamsi claimed the wickets of the top three Nepal batters, including that of Aasif Sheikh, who scored 42. He also dimissed Dipendra Singh Airee. Notably, Sheikh and Airee's wickets came in the 18th over.
Imran Tahir - 4/21 vs Netherlands
The 2014 edition of the T20 World Cup saw former leg-spinner Imran Tahir trump thye Netherlands. Tahir claimed 4/21 from his four overs. His heroics helped the Proteas earn a six-run win. The match in Chattogram, Bangladesh, saw South Africa score 145/9 in a group-stage encounter. The Netherlands pushed for a win but fell short, scoring 139/10 in 18.4 overs.
Johan Botha - 3/16 vs India
The 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup saw former off-spinner Johan Botha claim a crucial three-wicket haul against India in Nottingham. Batting first, the Proteas scored 130/5 in 20 overs. In response, India were restricted to 118/8. Botha broke the 48-run opening stand by dismissing Gautam Gambhir. He got Suresh Raina's wicket moments later. Botha came back to dismiss Harbhajan Singh (18th over).
Tabraiz Shamsi - 3/17 vs Sri Lanka
In the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup held in the UAE, Shamsi floored Sri Lanka by claiming 3/17. His efforts helped SA bowl SL out for 142. Shamsi cleaned up the middle order by dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga. From 62/2, SL were reduced to 91/5. In response, SA won the match (146/6) with four wickets to spare.