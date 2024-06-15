In brief Simplifying... In brief In the Euro 2024 match, Spain triumphed over Croatia, with key players Ruiz and Morata leading the charge.

Alvaro Morata scored Spain's opener (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, Spain run over hapless Croatia: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:27 pm Jun 15, 202411:27 pm

What's the story Spain enjoyed a convincing 3-0 win over Croatia in their opening Group B contest at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. The contest was over by half-time as Spain went 3-0 up with goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal at the Olympiastadion Berlin. Spain became only the third team in European Championship history to lead by three goals at half-time.

Summary of the first half

Spain got a crucial opener in the 29th minute when Ruiz slid Morata expertly and the Atletico Madrid striker clocked a cool finish. Three minutes later, Pedri played a short pass to Ruiz, who was solid with his deft touch before picking the bottom-right corner. Croatia had two presentable chances before Carvajal poked the ball into the net from Yamal's whipped cross.

How did the second half pan out?

Spain started on the strong foot in the second half. It was Yamal who tested Dominik Livakovic with a fine left-footed shot. The Croatia keeper did well to tip the ball around the post. Croatia struggled to make an impact before earning a penalty late on. Bruno Petkovic missed the penalty but scored after Ivan Perisic cut the ball back. However, it wasn't counted.

Why did Croatia have a goal ruled out?

Spain's Rodri conceded a penalty and goalkeeper Unai Simon saved Petkovic's spot-kick. However, the versatile Perisic immediately cut the ball back and Petkovic tapped into an empty net. The Video Assistant Referee had a check for possible infringements and chalked out the goal.

36th goal in Spain colors for Morata

Morata scored his 36th goal for Spain, including seven at the European Championship. As per Opta, only Cesc Fabregas (8 - 3 goals, 5 assists) has been involved in more goals at the Euros for Spain than Morata (7 - 7 goals, the same as Fernando Torres and David Silva). Morata made his 74th appearance for Spain in all competitions.

Key feats attained by Ruiz and Morata

As per Opta, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ruiz is now the eighth Spain player to score and assist in a Euros match in the 21st century, the first since Ferran Torres in June 2021, also against Croatia. As per Squawka, only two players have scored 10+ goals for Spain across FIFA World Cup and European Championship tournaments (David Villa: 13, Morata: 10).

16-year-old Yamal and 32-year-old Carvajal make history

At 16 years and 338 days, Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a game at the European Championship finals. He is also the youngest to provide an assist. Meanwhile, Carvajal became the oldest player to score for Spain in Euros (32y and 156d).

Key feats attained by the Spain football team

This was the fourth consecutive meeting between Spain and Croatia at the Euros. Spain collected their second successive win, also beating Croatia in the 2020 edition. Excluding shoot-outs, Spain have lost only two of their last 23 matches at the Euros (W14 D7). Spain's last 53 goals in the competition (including tonight) have all been from inside the box.

Another unique record for Spain

Spain are now the first nation to score 10 goals at the UEFA European Championship finals against a same opponent.

Here are the match stats

Spain had 1.91 expected goals compared to 2.48 of Croatia. Three-time Euro champions Spain made 11 attempts with five shots on target. Croatia had 16 attempts with five shots on target. Spain had 20 touches in the opponent's box compared to Croatia's 28. Spain had 46% ball possession with Croatia clocking 54%. Croatia had an 88% pass accuracy.