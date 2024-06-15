In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Uganda's opener set a record for the lowest strike-rate in an innings, scoring just 2 runs off 20 balls.

In the same match, Uganda's captain, Brian Masaba, had the second-lowest strike-rate, scoring 3 runs off 20 balls.

Other notable low strike-rates include Riazat Ali Shah's 32.35 against Afghanistan and Sese Bau's 33.33 against Bangladesh.

Uganda were bowled out for 40 by New Zealand in Trinidad

T20 World Cup: Batters with lowest strike-rates in an innings

What's the story New Zealand tamed Uganda in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter in Trinidad. The Kiwis bowled out Uganda for 40 in 18.4 overs, with Tim Southee taking three wickets. The Black Caps later chased the paltry total in 5.2 overs. Interestingly, no Uganda batter recorded a strike-rate of even 70. Here are the batters with lowest strike-rates in a T20 World Cup innings.

Ronak Patel: 10.00 vs New Zealand, 2024

Uganda had a forgettable start aftet they were invited to bat. They lost Simon Ssesazi and Robinson Obuy in the first over itself. Uganda were 9/3 after the first six overs, the lowest-ever Powerplay total in T20 World Cups. Their opener scored a 20-ball 2, managing a strike-rate of just 10.00, the lowest ever in a T20 WC innings (minimum 20 balls faced).

Brian Masaba: 15.00 vs New Zealand, 2024

In the same match, Uganda skipper Brian Masaba returned unbeaten for just 3. He consumed as many as 20 balls for this score. His strike-rate of 15.00 is the second-lowest for a batter in a T20 World Cup innings.

Riazat Ali Shah: 32.35 vs Afghanistan, 2024

Uganda suffered a crushing defeat to Afghanistan in their opening 2024 T20 World Cup opening match in Providence. A historic stand from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran meant the Afghan team posted 183/5 while batting first. Uganda batters couldn't put up a fight, and the side was folded for 58 in 16 overs. Riazat Ali Shah struck at 32.35, having scored a 34-ball 11.

Sese Bau: 33.33 vs Bangladesh, 2021

Bangladesh secured a one-sided win over Papua New Guinea in the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Al Amerat. The Tigers posted 181/7 in 20 overs, with skipper Mahmudullah leading from the front. In response, PNG were bundled out for 97. Kiplin Doriga returned unbeaten on 46(34). His compatriot Sese Bau struck at just 33.33, scoring a 21-ball 7.