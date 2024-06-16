In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2024 T20 World Cup has seen some exceptional bowling performances.

New Zealand's Southee and Boult, Uganda's Nsubuga, and South Africa's Nortje have delivered some of the most economical four-over spells.

These bowlers have dominated the tournament, with Southee leading the pack with 162 wickets from 125 matches, and Boult, playing his last T20 World Cup, owning 32 scalps in 17 games.

Anrich Nortje claimed 4/7 versus Sri Lanka at the 2024 T20 WC (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

ICC T20 World Cup: Bowlers with most economical four-over spells

By Rajdeep Saha 01:24 am Jun 16, 202401:24 am

What's the story New Zealand trounced Uganda in their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter in Trinidad. The Kiwis bowled out Uganda for 40 in 18.4 overs, with Tim Southee taking three wickets. The Black Caps later chased the paltry total in 5.2 overs. Notably, Southee and Trent Boult bowled quality four-over spells being highly economical. Here are bowlers with most economical four-over spells in T20 WCs.

#1

3/4 - Tim Southee vs Uganda

Southee, who is the top wicket-taker in T20Is for New Zealand, managed figures worth 3/4 from his 4 overs against Uganda. He bowled one maiden and his economy rate was 1. Southee, who won the PoTM award for his excellence, raced to 162 wickets from 125 matches at 22.59. In 24 T20 World Cup matches, the veteran pacer owns 34 wickets at 18.64.

#2

2/4 - Frank Nsubuga vs PNG

Uganda's Frank Nsubuga was maginificent earlier in the 2024 T20 World Cup edition. He clocked figures worth 2/4 from his four overs in Guyana. Notably, he bowled two maiden overs in his spell. Papua New Guinea folded for a paltry score of 77 in 19.1 overs. In response, Uganda scored 78/7 in 18.2 overs.

#3

4/7 - Anrich Nortje vs Sri Lanka

The 2024 T20 World Cup has been a paradise for bowlers. In a rather low-scoring tournament, bowlers have ruled the roost. South Africa's Anrich Nortje enjoyed himself against Sri Lanka in New York. The Lankans folded for 77 in 19.1 overs. Fast bowler Nortje claimed 4/7 in four overs. His economy rate was 1.80. In response, SA scored 80/4 in 16.2 overs.

#4

2/7 - Trent Boult vs Uganda

The New Zealand versus Uganda clash also saw left-arm pacer Trent Boult deliver the goods. Boult, who announced that this is going to be his last T20 World Cup, managed 2/7 from his four overs. He bowled one maiden (ER: 1.80). In 17 T20 World Cup games, Boult owns 32 scalps at 12.84. Overall, he has 81 T20I wickets at 21.79.