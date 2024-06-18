In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, West Indies crushed Afghanistan, thanks to Pooran's career-best 98 off 53 balls, making him the first West Indies player to score 2,000 T20I runs.

His performance also included a record-breaking eight sixes, contributing to his overall tally of 500 T20 sixes.

Despite a fighting 38 from Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan couldn't recover from an early setback and were all out for 114 in 16.2 overs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pooran slammed his highest T20I score (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: West Indies demolish Afghanistan to extend unbeaten run

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:53 am Jun 18, 202410:53 am

What's the story West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs in the final league match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Maroon will hence head into the Super 8 unbeaten while Afghanistan suffered their maiden defeat. Meanwhile, WI posted 218/5 in the game thanks to a record-breaking 98 from Nicholas Pooran. Afghanistan were folded for 114 in response. Here are the key stats.

WI's total

Pooran powers West Indies

Pooran arrived at number three after Brandon King's early departure. He joined forces with Johnson Charles (43) and the duo added 80 runs in no time. Pooran also recorded vital stands with Shai Hope (25) and Rovman Powell (26). His efforts powered WI to the highest score of the ongoing event (218/5). The dasher got run out in the last over.

Afghanistan's reply

Afghanistan falter in the run chase

Afghanistan were off to a terrible start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed for a duck. While Ibrahim Zadran made a fighting 38, a sudden collapse meant the team went from 45/1 to 63/5. They couldn't recover thereafter and were eventually bundled out for 114 in 16.2 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai (23) was the only other Afghanistan batter besides Ibrahim to score over 20.

Pooran 's milestone

2,000 T20I runs for Pooran

Pooran scored a career-best 98 off 53 balls as he hit six fours and eight sixes. En route, Pooran became the first West Indies batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs (now 2,011). He averages 26.81 as his strike rate is 135.97. Pooran's tally now includes 12 fifties as the 98* against Afghanistan is now his career-best score.

Sixes

500 T20 sixes for Pooran

Pooran also overtook Chris Gayle (124) to become the WI batter with the most T20I sixes. The former now has 128 maximums. The southpaw also became the sixth batter to accomplish 500 T20 sixes (502). He joined Gayle (1,056), Kieron Pollard (860), Andre Russell (686), Colin Munro (548), and Rohit Sharma (514). Pooran hit the third-joint-most sixes in a T20 WC innings (8).

Powerplay

Highest powerplay total in T20 WCs

The game saw WI record the highest powerplay total in T20 WCs (92/1). They went past Ireland's 91/1 against the Netherlands in the 2014 edition. Overall, this is the fourth-highest powerplay total in T20I history and the second-highest for WI. In 2021, they posted 98/4 against Sri Lanka.

Total

Highest T20 WC total for WI

The 218/5 against Afghanistan is now WI's highest total in the T20 WC. It is also the highest score of the ongoing event as Rovman Powell's men went past Australia's 201/7 against England and Sri Lanka's 201/6 against Netherlands. No other team owns a 200-plus score at the competition. Overall, this is the fifth-highest total in the competition's history.

Unwanted record

Unwanted record for Azmatullah Omarzai

Pooran hit Azmatullah Omarzai for three sixes and two fours in the fifth over. As the pacer also conceded 10 extra runs, he bowled the joint-most expensive over in T20 WC history (36 runs). He joined Stuart Broad on this unwanted list as the latter was smashed for six successive sixes by Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 edition.

Records

WI script these records

WI have now won eight T20Is on the trot, their longest winning streak in the format. For the first time, they won four successive matches in the T20 WC. The Caribbean team recorded its second-biggest T20I win in terms of runs (104). Earlier in the ongoing tournament, they demolished Uganada by 134 runs. Meanwhile, this was also Afghanistan's second-biggest defeat in terms of runs.

Wickets

Two wickets apiece for Hosein, Motie

Spin twins Akeal Hosein (2/21) and Gudakesh Motie (2/28) took two wickets apiece in their four-over spells. The former now has nine wickets in the ongoing tournament at a stellar economy of 4.13. Hosein (48) is two shy of the 50-wicket landmark in T20Is (ER: 7.40). Motie has seven wickets in the ongoing tourney (ER: 6.38). 20 of his scalps have come in T20Is.