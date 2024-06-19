In brief Simplifying... In brief David Miller, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohit Sharma, and Aaron Johnson hold the highest individual T20I scores at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Miller's 59* off 51 balls helped South Africa beat the Netherlands, while Rizwan's 53* off 53 balls kept Pakistan in the Super 8 qualification.

Sharma's 52* off 37 balls led India to victory against Ireland, and Johnson's 52 off 44 balls was a standout performance for Canada, despite their loss to Pakistan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit Sharma smashed a 37-ball 52* against Ireland in New York

Highest individual T20I scores at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

By Parth Dhall 12:01 am Jun 19, 202412:01 am

What's the story The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York featured eight matches in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The iconic stadium, which was dismantled after the match between USA and India, made life difficult for the batters. The uneven pitch saw an average first-inning score of 107. However, some batters cleared this test. Here are the highest individual T20I scores at this venue.

#1

David Miller: 59*(51) vs Netherlands

David Miller rescued South Africa against Netherlands in Match 16 at this venue in New York. The Dutch were restricted to 103/9 in 20 overs, with Ottneil Baartman bowling a superb spell (4/11). In response, SA were 16/4 in the Powerplay. Miller kept the Proteas afloat and finished with 59* off 51 balls (3 fours and 4 sixes).

#2

Mohammad Rizwan: 53*(53) vs Canada

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial knock of 53* versus Canada in Match 22 at the same venue. Rizwan's match-winning knock helped Pakistan beat Canada to stay alive in the Super 8 qualification from Group A. However, they were knocked out later on. Pakistan successfully chased down 107 after Canada managed 106/7. Although Rizwan's strike-rate was questionable, he didn't falter in the chase.

#3

Rohit Sharma: 52*(37) vs Ireland

Rohit Sharma led India from the front in their opener against Ireland in New York. Rohit, who broke several records in that innings, smashed a 37-ball 52*. He helped India chase down a paltry 97. During his knock, Rohit became only the second Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli to slam 4,000 T20 runs. The former also completed 1,000 T20 WC runs.

#4

Aaron Johnson: 52(44) vs Pakistan

Canada's Aaron Johnson will remain the only other player with a T20I score of over 50 at the now-defunct Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. He scored a 44-ball 52 in the game against Pakistan, albeit in a losing cause. As mentioned, Canda lost his encounter in New York. Johnson's knock was studded with 4 fours and as many sixes.