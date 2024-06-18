In brief Simplifying... In brief Chris Gayle dominates the list of highest individual scores for West Indies in T20 World Cup history, with his 117-run knock against South Africa in 2007 topping the chart.

His other notable performances include a 100* against England in 2016 and a 98-run innings against India in 2010.

Nicholas Pooran also makes the list with his 98-run score against Afghanistan in 2024.

Gayle occupies the top-three spots on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Presenting the highest-individual scores for WI

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:14 pm Jun 18, 202410:14 pm

What's the story West Indies beat Afghanistan by 104 runs in the final league match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Maroon posted 218/5 in the game thanks to a record-breaking 98 from Nicholas Pooran. The southpaw was sensational as he missed out on becoming WI's second centurion in T20 WCs. Here we decode the highest-individual scores for WI in T20 WCs.

#5

Chris Gayle - 88 versus Australia, 2009

Chris Gayle's blistering knock against Australia in the 2009 T20 World Cup at The Oval remains momentous. Leading the West Indies, Gayle took Brett Lee, one of the greatest bowlers, to the cleaners in that match. Gayle smashed a 50-ball 88 (6 fours and 6 sixes) before falling to Lee. The Windies successfully chased down 170 in 15.5 overs.

#4

Nicholas Pooran - 98 versus Afghanistan, 2024

Pooran's aforementioned knock also features on this list. The southpaw, who arrived at number three, joined forces with Johnson Charles (43) and the duo added 80 runs in no time. Pooran also recorded a 64-run stand with Rovman Powell (26). He ended up scoring 98 off 53 balls (6 fours and 8 sixes) as WI posted 218/5 and later won by 104 runs.

#3

Chris Gayle - 98 versus India, 2010

Gayle occupies the top-three spots on this list. He missed out on his second T20 WC ton in the 2010 game against India in Bridgetown. The left-handed batter was at his aggressive best as he made 98 off 66 balls. He smoked five boundaries and seven maximums before getting run-out. Nevertheless, his efforts meant WI posted 169/6 and later won by 14 runs.

#2

Chris Gayle - 100* vs England, 2016

Gayle slammed a breathtaking 48-ball 100* against England in the 2016 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The southpaw registered five fours and as many as 11 maximums. He remains the only batter to have smacked 10 or more sixes in a T20 WC match. England racked up 182/6 before WI chased it down in 18.1 overs. Gayle's unbeaten ton powered the Caribbean team.

#1

Chris Gayle - 117 versus South Africa, 2007

The Chris Gayle storm struck South Africa in the opener of the inaugural T20 WC edition in 2007. The southpaw attacked from the outset as the Proteas bowlers looked clueless in Johannesburg. Gayle took 50 balls to reach his hundred and ended up scoring a 57-ball 117 (4s: 7, 6s: 10). His efforts, however, went in vain as SA accomplished the 206-run target.