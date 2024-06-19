In brief Simplifying... In brief In T20 World Cup history, West Indies holds the record for the highest total against Afghanistan, followed by India and South Africa.

Interestingly, Afghanistan has never conceded over 160 while defending a total in the tournament.

The highest successful run-chase against them is 154 by Sri Lanka in 2016. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

West Indies scored 218/5 against Afghanistan in Gros Islet (Image source: X/@windiescricket)

T20 World Cup: Teams with highest totals against Afghanistan

By Parth Dhall 12:28 am Jun 19, 202412:28 am

What's the story West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs in their final Group C match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Gros Islet. The Caribbeans scored 218/5 before bowling out Afghanistan for 114. Nicholas Pooran scored a match-winning 98 for WI. Notably, WI registered the highest-ever total by a side against Afghanistan in T20 World Cups. Here are the highest such totals.

#1

West Indies: 218/5 in Gros Islet, 2024

As mentioned, West Indies' 218/5 is now the highest-ever total by a side against Afghanistan in T20 World Cups. This is also the second-highest innings total against Afghanistan in T20I cricket, only behind Ireland's 225/7 in 2013. Overall, WI recorded the joint fourth-highest total in the tournament's history.

#2

India: 210/2 in Abu Dhabi, 2021

India claimed a one-sided win against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma added 140 runs, the highest partnership for India in the T20 World Cup. India racked up 210/2 and later restricted the Afghans to 144/7 in 20 overs. Mohammed Shami took three wickets, while R Ashwin snapped up three.

#3

South Africa: 209/5 in Mumbai, 2016

South Africa are the only other side to have racked up a 200+ total against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. They scored 209/5 in 20 overs in the 2016 T20 World Cup encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Afghans were later bundled out for 172, with Anrich Nortje taking four wickets. AB de Villiers earlier scored a 29-ball 64 for SA.

Information

No 160+ total while chasing against Afghanistan

It is worth noting that Afghanistan have never conceded 160 or more while defending a total in T20 World Cups. The highest such score is 156/5 by Scotland in 2016. Sri Lanka recorded the highest successful run-chase against Afghanistan (154), in 2016.