In brief Simplifying... In brief In T20 World Cup history, Chris Gayle's unbeaten 100 against England in 2016 stands out as he is the only player to hit 10 or more sixes in a match.

Other notable performances include Marlon Samuels' 85* in 2016, Phil Salt's 87* in 2024, and Johnson Charles' 84 in 2012.

These high-scoring innings have often led to thrilling victories, showcasing the players' exceptional batting skills. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salt's 87* makes it to this list (Source: X/@englandcricket)

T20 World Cup: Highest individual scores in ENG-WI matches

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:48 pm Jun 21, 202403:48 pm

What's the story England opener Phil Salt smashed a match-winning 87* versus West Indies in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super 8, Group 2 encounter at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. His efforts meant England accomplished the 181-run target without much hassle. Here we decode the highest individual scores in T20 WC matches involving West Indies and England.

#4

Johnson Charles - 84 in Colombo, 2012

WI opener Johnson Charles played a thunderous knock against England in the 2012 T20 WC game in Colombo. He added 103 runs with fellow opener Chris Gayle (58) before the latter departed. Charles continued to bat well as he ended up scoring 84 off 56 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes). His efforts meant WI posted 179/5 and later won by 15 runs.

#3

Marlon Samuels: 85* in Kolkata, 2016,

Former WI batter Marlon Samuels starred in the 2016 T20 WC final against England with an unbeaten 85 off 56 balls. He smashed 9 fours and 2 sixes as the Caribbeans chased down 156 in the final over at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. However, his knock was overshadowed by Carlos Brathwaite's four consecutive sixes which sealed the deal for WI toward the end.

#2

Phil Salt - 87* in Gros Islet, 2024

Salt and Jos Buttler handed England the perfect start, adding 58/0 in the powerplay. The 67-run stand was broken by Roston Chase. Salt, who completed his fifty off 38 balls, also recorded an unbeaten 97-run stand with Jonny Bairstow (48*). The 16th over of England's innings saw Salt punish Romario Shepherd for 30 runs. Salt smashed 87* from 47 balls (7 fours, 5 sixes).

#1

Chris Gayle - 100* vs England, 2016

Gayle slammed a breathtaking 48-ball 100* against England in the 2016 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The southpaw registered five fours and as many as 11 maximums. He remains the only batter to have smacked 10 or more sixes in a T20 WC match. England racked up 182/6 before WI chased it down in 18.1 overs. Gayle's unbeaten ton powered the Caribbean team.