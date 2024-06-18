In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2016 T20 World Cup match between England and South Africa saw both teams score 8 runs in the powerplay overs, with notable performances from Jason Roy and Quinton de Kock.

However, the highest powerplay scores were achieved by the Netherlands against Ireland in 2014, and West Indies against Afghanistan in 2024, both teams scoring 9 runs.

Key players in these matches were Stephan Myburgh for the Netherlands and Nicholas Pooran for the West Indies.

West Indies tops this list (Source: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup: Presenting highest powerplay scores

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:10 pm Jun 18, 202410:10 pm

What's the story West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs in the final league match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The game saw WI record the highest powerplay total in T20 WCs (92/1). The likes of Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran starred in this stage as the Afghan bowlers had a hard time. Let's decode the highest powerplay totals in T20 WC history.

#4

83/0 by South Africa versus England, 2016

The 2016 T20 World Cup encounter between England and South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, saw records aplenty. Batting first in Mumbai, SA were off to a dream start as they garnered 83/0 in the powerplay overs. Both openers Quinton de Kock (46* off 20) and Hashim Amla (37* off 16) made great utilization of the field restrictions.

#3

89/3 by England versus South Africa, 2016

The aforementioned SA-ENG match later saw England compile 83/3 in their first six overs. Jason Roy was particularly destructive in this phase as he slammed 43 runs off just 16 balls. Alex Hales (17 off 7) complimented him well as England touched the 50-run mark in the third over. Ben Stokes (15 off 9) also made a valuable contribution in this phase.

#2

91/1 by Netherlands versus Ireland, 2014

Chasing 190 against Ireland in the 2014 T20 WC game in Sylhet, Netherlands were off to an astonishing start as they were 91/1 after the first six overs. Stephan Myburgh dominated this phase as he made 57 runs off just 21 balls within the field restrictions. His opening partner Peter Borren, who fell in the final ball of the powerplay, made a 15-ball 31.

#1

92/1 by West Indies versus Afghanistan, 2024

As mentioned, WI went atop this list with their latest heroics versus Afghanistan in St Lucia. Pooran, who arrived in the second over, attacked from the outset as he collected 36 runs off just 13 balls in this phase. Charles complimented him by scoring 35 off 19. Their efforts meant WI compiled 92/1 in their first six overs.