The T20 World Cup has seen some record-breaking overs, with Afghanistan's Izatullah Dawlatzai and Canadian pacer Jeremy Gordon giving away 32 and 33 runs respectively.

However, the most expensive overs were bowled by Omarzai and Stuart Broad, both conceding 36 runs.

However, the most expensive overs were bowled by Omarzai and Stuart Broad, both conceding 36 runs.

Broad's over in the 2007 match against India is particularly memorable, as Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes, marking the fastest fifty in T20 Internationals.

Presenting the most expensive overs in T20 WC history

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:09 pm Jun 18, 202410:09 pm

What's the story Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai entered the record books for unwanted reasons on June 18. He bowled the fourth over against West Indies in the final league match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in St Lucia. Omarzai had a hard time as WI garnered 36 runs in that over. Here we decode the most-expensive overs in the history of the competition.

#4

32 runs - AFG vs ENG

Afghanistan's Izatullah Dawlatzai bowled the 19th over against England in the 2012 T20 WC game in Colombo. Jos Buttler welcomed him with a four. Dawlatzai dismissed him in the following delivery. His next two deliveries were no-balls, out of which one Jonny Bairstow hit for a six. Luke Wright then hammered him for three successive sixes as England garnered 32 runs in that over.

#3

33 runs - USA vs CAN

The opener of the ongoing 2024 event saw Canadian pacer Jeremy Gordon give away 33 runs in the 14th over of the USA innings. While Andries Gous smashed him for two sixes and a four in that over, Aaron Jones also hit a six in that over. He also bowled three wides and a couple of no-balls.

#2

36 runs - WI vs AFG

Omarzai's aforementioned 36-run over holds the top spot on this list. The dashing Nicholas Pooran hit him for three sixes and two fours in the fifth over. As the pacer also conceded 10 extra runs, he bowled the joint-most expensive over in T20 WC history (36 runs). While he conceded five runs through wides, Pooran earned a boundary via leg-byes as well.

#1

36 runs - IND vs ENG

The 2007 T20 World Cup encounter between India and England in Durban saw Yuvraj Singh smash six sixes in an over (19th) off Stuart Broad. Yuvraj clobbered a 12-ball half-century before finishing with a 16-ball 58 (3 fours and 7 sixes). This remains the fastest fifty in T20 Internationals. No other batter has hit six maximums in a match in T20 WC history.