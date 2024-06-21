Quinton de Kock attains numerous feats with 16th T20I half-century
Quinton de Kock slammed his second successive half-century in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The left-handed opening batter smashed a fluent 65-run knock from 38 balls against England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. De Kock and Reeza Hendricks added 86 runs for the opening wicket. The former was dismissed thereafter (92/2). Here's more.
A breezy start for the sensational de Kock
De Kock looked in control from the start, hitting Moeen Ali for a four and a six in the second over. Jofra Archer was welcomed with 21 runs as de Kock smacked two sixes and two fours. SA managed 63/0 in the powerplay as de Kock brought up a 22-ball fifty thereafter. In the ninth over, de Kock was caught but replays saved him.
Archer dismisses de Kock
De Kock hit Moeen for another four in the 10th over before his partner Hendricks departed. Shortly thereafter, Archer's slower short ball outside off, saw the batter looking to cut. However, the ball got big on him and Jos Buttler completed a superb catch.
Second-highest run-scorer for SA in T20 WC
De Kock is now the second-highest scorer for SA in T20 World Cup history. AB de Villiers (717) is ahead of de Kock in this regard. De Kock became the second-highest scorer after getting past JP Duminy's tally (568 runs). Playing his 24th match, de Kock owns 597 runs at 25.95 (SR: 135.68). He hit his 4th T20 half-century.
Joint-fastest fifty in T20 WC 2024
De Kock now owns the joint-fastest fifty in terms of balls faced in T20 World Cup 2024. He equalled the record of Aaron Jones of USA (22 balls versus Canada). Marcus Stoinis (25 balls versus Scotland) is next.
2,500 T20I runs and 100 sixes for de Kock
De Kock's 65 was laced with four fours and four sixes. He faced 38 balls (SR: 171.05). The Proteas star has raced to 2,528 runs from 89 matches at 32. In addition to 16 half-centuries, he owns a ton. De Kock surpassed 100 T20I sixes (102). He is the second SA batter after David Miller to slam 100-plus sixes.
400-plus T20I runs versus England
As per ESPNcricinfo, De Kock's 65 saw him race past 400 T20I runs versus England. He owns 405 runs at 31.15. This was his 3rd fifty against England. He is the first South African batter to surpass 400 runs versus SA, surpassing de Villiers (390).
63rd fifty in T20s
The senior batter has raced to 9,850 runs in T20 cricket. He smashed his 63rd fifty (100s: 6). QDK averages a neat 31-plus. His strike rate is 138-plus.
Second successive fifty
In SA's first Super 8 match in the ongoing edition, QDK hit a sensational 74-run knock versus the United States. De Kock handed his side a strong start and added 110 runs alongside skipper Aiden Markram for the second wicket. SA won the match.