In brief Simplifying... In brief Quinton de Kock's stellar performance in T20 World Cup 2024 has seen him achieve several milestones.

He scored the joint-fastest fifty in the tournament, became the second-highest run-scorer for South Africa in T20 World Cup history, and surpassed 100 T20I sixes.

Additionally, he is the first South African to score over 400 T20I runs against England.

Quinton de Kock completed 2,500 runs in T20Is (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Quinton de Kock attains numerous feats with 16th T20I half-century

By Rajdeep Saha 09:13 pm Jun 21, 202409:13 pm

What's the story Quinton de Kock slammed his second successive half-century in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The left-handed opening batter smashed a fluent 65-run knock from 38 balls against England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. De Kock and Reeza Hendricks added 86 runs for the opening wicket. The former was dismissed thereafter (92/2). Here's more.

Batting

A breezy start for the sensational de Kock

De Kock looked in control from the start, hitting Moeen Ali for a four and a six in the second over. Jofra Archer was welcomed with 21 runs as de Kock smacked two sixes and two fours. SA managed 63/0 in the powerplay as de Kock brought up a 22-ball fifty thereafter. In the ninth over, de Kock was caught but replays saved him.

Information

Archer dismisses de Kock

De Kock hit Moeen for another four in the 10th over before his partner Hendricks departed. Shortly thereafter, Archer's slower short ball outside off, saw the batter looking to cut. However, the ball got big on him and Jos Buttler completed a superb catch.

T20 WC

Second-highest run-scorer for SA in T20 WC

De Kock is now the second-highest scorer for SA in T20 World Cup history. AB de Villiers (717) is ahead of de Kock in this regard. De Kock became the second-highest scorer after getting past JP Duminy's tally (568 runs). Playing his 24th match, de Kock owns 597 runs at 25.95 (SR: 135.68). He hit his 4th T20 half-century.

Information

Joint-fastest fifty in T20 WC 2024

De Kock now owns the joint-fastest fifty in terms of balls faced in T20 World Cup 2024. He equalled the record of Aaron Jones of USA (22 balls versus Canada). Marcus Stoinis (25 balls versus Scotland) is next.

Runs

2,500 T20I runs and 100 sixes for de Kock

De Kock's 65 was laced with four fours and four sixes. He faced 38 balls (SR: 171.05). The Proteas star has raced to 2,528 runs from 89 matches at 32. In addition to 16 half-centuries, he owns a ton. De Kock surpassed 100 T20I sixes (102). He is the second SA batter after David Miller to slam 100-plus sixes.

Information

400-plus T20I runs versus England

As per ESPNcricinfo, De Kock's 65 saw him race past 400 T20I runs versus England. He owns 405 runs at 31.15. This was his 3rd fifty against England. He is the first South African batter to surpass 400 runs versus SA, surpassing de Villiers (390).

Information

63rd fifty in T20s

The senior batter has raced to 9,850 runs in T20 cricket. He smashed his 63rd fifty (100s: 6). QDK averages a neat 31-plus. His strike rate is 138-plus.

Do you know?

Second successive fifty

In SA's first Super 8 match in the ongoing edition, QDK hit a sensational 74-run knock versus the United States. De Kock handed his side a strong start and added 110 runs alongside skipper Aiden Markram for the second wicket. SA won the match.