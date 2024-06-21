In brief Simplifying... In brief The USA and West Indies are set to face off in a T20 World Cup match at the Kensington Oval, a venue known for favoring batters and spin-bowling.

Key players to watch include Nicholas Pooran, the leading run-getter of the event, and Saurabh Netravalkar, known for his impressive economy rate.

These two teams have never met in T20Is before (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC, Super 8: Can USA challenge West Indies?

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:15 pm Jun 21, 202405:15 pm

What's the story Co-hosts United States and West Indies will meet in the Super 8 Match 46 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Caribbean team lost their first Super 8 game against England after being unbeaten in the group stage. Meanwhile, USA piped Pakistan to qualify for Super 8s. They lost to South Africa in their first game in this round. Here is the preview.

Venue, pitch report, and conditions

The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown will host this clash on June 22. Notably, the last two games at this venue have been dominated by batters. Pitches at this venue are conducive to spin-bowling as the bounce remains low. The toss-winning skipper is likely to bat. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (6:00am IST).

Can WI cause another upset?

Nicholas Pooran has powered WI in the batting department while Rovman Powell has rotated the bowlers well. They, however, had a hard time while defending 180 against England. Moreover, the injured Brandon King won't play the upcoming game. As USA have constantly played impressive cricket, the two-time champions shouldn't take them lightly. Notably, these two teams have never met in T20Is before.

A look at the probable XIs

USA (Probable XI): Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar. West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

Here are the key performers

With 200 runs at a strike rate of 141.84, Pooran is the leading run-getter of the ongoing event. USA's Andries Gous holds the second place with 182 runs (SR: 146.77). Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph have claimed nine wickets apiece in the ongoing event. Saurabh Netravalkar, who has made the new ball talk, owns six scalps in this tourney. His economy rate reads 5.21.