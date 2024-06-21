In brief Simplifying... In brief Australian bowlers have made their mark in T20Is with impressive hat-tricks.

Cummins entered the record books (Source: X/@CricketAus)

Presenting Australian bowlers with hat-tricks in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:06 pm Jun 21, 202402:06 pm

What's the story Pat Cummins claimed a brilliant hat-trick against Bangladesh in the Super 8 Match 44 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Cummins was brilliant toward the end as he took wickets off three successive deliveries. His brilliance restricted Bangladesh to 140/8 at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Australia later won by 28 runs (DLS method). Here are the Australians with hat-tricks in T20Is.

#1

Brett Lee versus Bangladesh, 2007

Australia's Brett Lee was the first bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup. In 2007, he ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up in the Cape Town match. The right-arm speedster dismissed Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Alok Kapali in the 16th over as Bangladesh were restricted to 123/8 while batting first. Lee's 3/27 helped Australia record a nine-wicket triumph.

#2

Ashton Agar versus South Africa, 2020

Ashton Agar was superb in the 2020 Johannesburg T20I against South Africa. The left-arm spinner claimed a hat-trick in the eighth over by dismissing the likes of Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Dale Steyn. He finished with 5/24 in his four-over spell as the Proteas were folded for just 89 while chasing a mammoth 197.

#3

Nathan Ellis versus Bangladesh, 2021

Nathan Ellis impressed with a historic hat-trick on his T20I debut, against Bangladesh in the 2021 Dhaka match. Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mahedi Hasan fell to him in the final three balls of the Bangladesh innings as Ellis finished with 3/34 in four overs. His efforts, however, went in vain as the Tigers failed to chase down 128.

#4

Pat Cummins versus Bangladesh - 2024

Cummins became the second Aussie after Lee to claim a T20 WC hat-trick. He dismissed Mahmudullah in the penultimate ball of the 18th over before sending back Mahedi Hasan in the following delivery. Cummins then dismissed the dangerous Towhid Hridoy (40) in the first ball of the 20th over to complete his hat-trick. His 3/29 in four overs was instrumental to Australia's win.