Presenting Australia's longest winning streak in T20Is

What's the story Australia extend their winning run in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup as they thrashed Bangladesh by 28 runs (DLS method) in their first Super 8 encounter in Antigua. The Aussies were 100/2 in 11.2 overs while chasing 141 when rain stopped play for the final time. This was Australia's eighth successive T20I triumph. Let's decode the team's longest winning streak in the format.

6 - October 2022 to September 2023

This streak started with Australia's win over Sri Lanka in the league stage of the 2022 T20 WC. They defeated Ireland and Afghanistan in their subsequent assignments before bowing out. In August-September 2023, they recorded a 3-0 whitewash against hosts South Africa. This six-match winning streak ended with Australia's defeat against India in the Visakhapatnam T20I in November 2023.

6 - October 2017 to February 2018

Australia's win over India in the Guwahati T20I in October 2017 marked the start of another six-match winning streak. The Aussies then won five games on the bounce in the tri-series involving England and New Zealand in February 2018. The loss to England in the Birmingham game in June 2018 ended Australia's winning run.

6 - May 2010 (T20 WC)

The Aussies won their first six games in the 2010 T20 World Cup, which took place in West Indies. The tally includes victories over Pakistan (twice), Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. The Men in Yellow defeated Pakistan in the semi-final game as well. However, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the final game against arch-rivals England.

8 - November 2021 to February 2022

Australia defeated Bangladesh in the 2021 T20 WC to kick-start another winning streak. They went on to win their next three games and lifted the prestigious title. In February 2022, they won the first four of the five-T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. They clinched the second game in the Super Over. However, SL recorded a victory in the dead rubber.

8* - February 2024 to June 2024

As mentioned, the one against Bangladesh was Australia's eighth successive T20I triumph. This streak started with a 3-0 clean sweep in the away series against New Zealand in February-March 2024. Mitchell Marsh's men won all their four games in the league stage to enter the Super 8s unbeaten. Australia matched their longest winning streak by defeating the Tigers.