In brief Simplifying... In brief Sania Mirza's father has dismissed rumors of her wedding with Mohammed Shami, sparked by a doctored image on social media.

The image was a manipulated version of Mirza's 2010 wedding photo with Shoaib Malik, whose face was replaced with Shami's.

Meanwhile, Malik has remarried Pakistani actor Sana Javed, confirming rumors of his strained relationship with Mirza, who revealed they have been divorced for a few months.

Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami are not getting married, confirms her father

What's the story Indian tennis legend, Sania Mirza, and renowned pace bowler, Mohammed Shami, have recently been embroiled in wedding rumors. Now, Imran Mirza, the father of the tennis starlet, has categorically denied these speculations. Speaking to NDTV, he stated emphatically: "This is all rubbish. She has not even met him." The rumors surfaced on social media following both athletes' separations from their respective spouses.

Doctored image generated wedding rumors of Mirza and Shami

The wedding rumors involving Mirza and Shami were further fueled by a doctored image that circulated on social media. The manipulated photo depicted the two athletes in wedding attire but was later revealed to be a modified version of an image from Mirza's 2010 wedding with cricketer Shoaib Malik. In the altered image, Malik's original picture had been replaced with that of Shami, leading to widespread speculation and subsequent denial from Imran.

Malik's re-marriage and statement from Mirza

Malik shocked everyone by marrying Pakistani actor Sana Javed in January 2024, finally confirming the speculations swirling around his strained relationship with Mirza. The next day, Mirza's sister Anam wrote on Instagram, "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes." "However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"