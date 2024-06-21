In brief Simplifying... In brief In a surprising twist during a cricket match, batter Shan Masood was saved from a run-out due to a lesser-known MCC Law of Cricket 31.7, which protects a batter who mistakenly believes they're out.

Shan Masood survived a hit-wicket and a run-out (Source: X/@VitalityBlast)

Shan Masood bizarrely survives run-out due to lesser-known MCC law

What's the story The 2024 T20 Blast game between Yorkshire and Lancashire witnessed some bizarre turn of events on Thursday. Yorkshire skipper Shan Masood survived a hit-wicket and a run-out off a no-ball due to a lesser-known MCC Law. This led to a lot of confusion on the field but Masood was benefited at the end. Here are further details about the incident.

What is the incident? (1/2)

It was the 15th over of the first innings as Masood was batting on 58 when he went for a scoop off Jack Blatherwick's bowling. He moved across his stumps too much and got hit-wicket. The umpire signaled that Blatherwick had overstepped. Meanwhile, Joe Root at the non-stirker's end had taken off for a run but Masood didn't run, thinking he was dismissed.

What is the incident? (2/2)

The keeper then threw the ball at the non-stirker's end to run out Masood. The Yorkshire skipper subsequently protested that he didn't go for a run thinking he ws dismissed. Following a brief conversation, the umpires concluded that Masood survives the run-out under MCC Law of Cricket 31.7 "Batter leaving the wicket under a misapprehension."

Here is what the law states

The Law states, "An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batter, not having been given out, has left the wicket under a misapprehension of being out. The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batter." Masood added three more runs following this incident before getting dismissed.

How did the game pan out?

Masood's 41-ball 61 helped Yorkshire finish at 173/8 at Leeds. Root (43 off 33 balls) also contributed well. Lancashire fought well in response but were restricted to 166/8. Skipper Keaton Jennings (46 off 24) top-scored for the team but did not get the required support from the other end. Yorkshire hence recorded a seven-run victory.