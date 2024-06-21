In brief Simplifying... In brief David Warner's unbeaten 53 in the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh helped him surpass Chris Gayle's record, becoming the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 WC history with 975 runs.

Warner became the fourth-highest run-getter in T20 WC history (Source: X/@ICC)

David Warner surpasses Gayle with eighth T20 WC fifty: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:20 am Jun 21, 2024

What's the story Australia thrashed Bangladesh by 28 runs (DLS method) in their first Super 8 encounter of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Dashing opener David Warner scored an unbeaten fifty as the Aussies were 100/2 in 11.2 overs while chasing 141 at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium when rain stopped play for the final time. Here we look at the key stats.

Knock

A fine knock from Warner

While most of the Bangladesh batters struggled to get going in Antigua, Australia had no hassle whatsoever as Travis Head and Warner were destructive at the top. The two openers added 65 runs before Head departed for 31. Warner continued to ball well and scored an unbeaten 53 off 35 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes). This was his second fifty of the ongoing competition.

T20 WC

1,000 T20 WC runs loading for Warner

Warner went past Chris Gayle (965) to become the fourth-highest run-getter in T20 WC history. Playing his 39th game, the southpaw has raced to 975 runs at 27.08 (SR: 135.60). This was his eighth fifty. Only Virat Kohli (1,170), Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), and Rohit Sharma (1,039) own more T20 WC runs. Warner now has 169 runs in the ongoing tourney (SR: 148.24).

T20Is

Most T20I runs for Australia

Warner recently went past Aaron Finch (3,120) to become the highest run-scorer for Australia in T20I cricket. With this fifty, he has raced to 3,268 runs from 108 T20Is at a healthy strike rate of 142.95 (50s: 28, 100: 1). 152 of his runs have come against Bangladesh at a fine strike rate of 146.15. This was his maiden fifty against them.

Information

104th fifties in T20 cricket

This was Warner's 104th T20 fifty as the tally also includes eight tons. Having played 383 games, he has raced to 12,402 runs at 36.80 as his strike rate reads a stunning 140.19. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the format.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Mitchell Starc dismissed opener Tanzid Hasan for a duck to hand Australia a brilliant start. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40) held one end but constantly ran out of partners. Towhid Hridoy's 40 toward the end helped the Tigers post a somewhat respectable total (140/8). Pat Cummins claimed a hat-trick. In reply, the Aussies comfortably crossed the line thanks to Warner's 53*.