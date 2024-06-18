In brief Simplifying... In brief In T20 World Cup history, Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes in a single innings, hitting 11 against England in 2016.

Gayle also smashed 10 sixes in 2007 against South Africa, a feat matched by USA's Aaron Jones in 2024 against Canada.

Rilee Rossouw and Nicholas Pooran follow closely, each having hit 8 sixes in a match.

Nicholas Pooran slammed 8 sixes against Afghanistan (Image source: X/@windiescricket)

T20 WC: Which batter owns most sixes in an innings?

By Parth Dhall 08:26 pm Jun 18, 202408:26 pm

What's the story Nicholas Pooran starred in West Indies' 104-run victory over Afghanistan in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group C clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. Pooran smacked a 53-ball 98 as the Caribbeans successfully defended 218. The left-hander slammed 8 sixes, now the joint third-most by a batter in a T20 World Cup innings with South Africa's Rilee Rossouw.

#1

Chris Gayle: 11 sixes vs England, Wankhede, 2016

West Indies star Chris Gayle remains the only batter to have smacked more than 10 sixes in a T20 World Cup match. He slammed 11 maximums in his 48-ball 100* against England in the 2016 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. England racked up 182/6 before WI chased it down in 18.1 overs. Gayle's unbeaten ton paved the way for the Caribbeans.

#2

Chris Gayle: 10 sixes vs SA, Johannesburg, 2007

Universe Boss Gayle made the first-ever T20 World Cup encounter memorable with a blistering century. The left-handed dasher smashed a 57-ball 117, guiding WI to 205/6 in Johannesburg. He hammered 10 sixes and 7 fours in that innings. However, WI's joy was short-lived as South Africa chased the total in just 17.4 overs. Herschelle Gibbs smashed a 55-ball 90*.

#3

Aaron Jones: 10 sixes vs Canada, Dallas, 2024

USA skipper Aaron Jones was at his destructive best in the 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Canada. USA chased down 195 in 17.4 overs as he hammered the fastest T20I fifty by a USA batter, off 22 balls. The USA batter remained unbeaten, having scored 94 off just 40 balls. He hammered four boundaries besides 10 maximums.

#4

Rilee Rossouw and Nicholas Pooran: 8 sixes

South African batter Rilee Rossouw grabbed eyeballs with his 56-ball 109 against Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter in Sydney. He finished with a strike rate of 194.64, having smacked 7 fours and 8 sixes. Rossouw helped the Proteas compile 205/5 in 20 overs. They later bowled out Bangladesh for 101. Pooran has joined Rossouw with his blitz against Afghanistan.