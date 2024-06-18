Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf clarifies after altercation with fan: Details
In a video that went viral on social media, Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf appeared to be engaged in a verbal spat with a man in Florida. Although the exact conversation remains unknown, Rauf seemed to have lost his temper. He was strolling around the city with his wife days after Pakistan had an early exit from the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.
Here's how the incident transpired
In the video, Rauf can be seen walking with his wife while he was interrupted by a few fans. As mentioned, the entire conversation is unclear. Rauf, in an outburst, ran toward the fans before being stopped by his wife and a few men. Responding to this, one of the fans said, "All I wanted was a picture with you."
WATCH: Rauf fumes after his verbal spat
Rauf opens up on the incident
The video pertaining to the spat has been doing the rounds after being out. Hours after it was first released, Rauf clarified the same on X. Although the Pakistan bowler did not reveal the details, he said, "it is important to respect people's families."
Rauf's full statement on X
T20 World Cup: A disappointing campaign for Pakistan
Rauf, including the other Pakistan cricketers, has been under the scanner after Pakistan's disappointing exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup. Pakistan received flak after being stunned by co-hosts USA in Dallas. The Men in Green then lost to India from a winning spot. Although Pakistan defeated Canada and Ireland, USA finished above them to reach the Super 8.
Rauf's ball-tampering controversy
Rauf was also embroiled in an on-field controversy during the ongoing T20 World Cup. USA cricketer Rusty Theron accused Rauf of ball tampering during their encounter against Pakistan. The ICC is yet to respond to the same.