In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming T20 World Cup match between England and the West Indies (WI) will take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, known for high-scoring games.

The two teams have a history of 29 T20Is, with WI leading with 17 wins.

England, having won only once against WI in T20 World Cups, will be looking to break WI's unbeaten run.

The match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, starting at 6:00am IST. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

West Indies are unbeaten in the 2024 T20 World Cup

T20 WC, Super 8: Will England snap WI's unbeaten run?

By Parth Dhall 06:07 pm Jun 18, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Defending champions England will take on West Indies in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash on June 20 in Gros Islet. England narrowly qualified for this stage from Group B. The Englishmen improved their Net Run Rate after thrashing Oman. Meanwhile, two-time champions and co-hosts WI, who topped Group C, are coming off four successive wins. Here is the match preview.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and conditions

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet will host the upcoming England-WI match. Contrary to the recent trend, the venue has seen 180+ scores in each of the three matches played here so far. In the latest match, WI claimed a 104-run over Afghanistan after compiling 218. Notably, the venue could witness a few showers on June 20.

Information

Streaming details and start time

One can watch the upcoming England-WI match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. While the match begins at 6:00am IST, the toss will be 30 minutes prior to the start.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

The two sides have clashed in 29 T20Is, with the Windies winning 17. England have lost 12 of those matches. WI have won 10 out of 18 T20Is against England at home. It is worth noting that England have won just once (2021) in six matches against WI in T20 World Cups. Notably, WI defeated England in the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

Journey

Journey of England and WI so far

England finished their Group B journey with two wins and a defeat (NR: 1). Their NRR worth +3.521 soared after their big win against Oman. England were through to the Super 8 after rain washed out the game between Australia and Scotland. On the other hand, WI topped Group C after beating Papua New Guinea, Uganda, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

Probable XIs

Here are Probable XIs

England (Probable XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood. WI (Probable XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Obed McCoy.

Poll

Can England claim their second T20 World Cup win over WI?