South Africa and USA are yet to lock horns in an international

T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8: Can USA stun SA?

By Parth Dhall 05:29 pm Jun 18, 2024

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 stage will begin with the clash between co-hosts USA and South Africa on June 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. The United States earned the Super 8 berth on their tournament debut. They finished ahead of Pakistan, who were knocked out. Meanwhile, the Proteas are unbeaten in the tournament as of now.

Pitch report and conditions

Unlike the other pitches used across venues, the one in North Sound has favored the batters to an extent. However, spinners will be pivotal at this venue. It last hosted the England-Namibia clash where the former scored 122/5 in 10 overs (a rain-curtailed fixture). As far as the weather forecast is concerned, the conditions will be overcast, with rain making a sporadic appearance.

Streaming details and start time

One can watch the upcoming USA-SA match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. While the match begins at 8:00pm IST, the toss will be 30 minutes prior to the start.

Journey of USA and SA so far

USA qualified for the Super 8 stage after finishing second in Group A. The co-hosts reached this stage after their match against Ireland in Florida was washed out. They beat Canada in the opener before winning through Super Over against Pakistan. On the other hand, South Africa topped Group D after winning four successive matches. They qualified alongside second-placed Bangladesh.

A look at Probable XIs

USA (Probable XI): Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wicket-keeper), Aaron Jones (captain), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Ali Khan. SA (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Here are the key stats

South Africa and USA are yet to lock horns in an international game. Despite having a star-studded line-up, SA's batting has been sub-par. David Miller is their only batter with over 100 runs in the ongoing tournament. On the other hand, USA skipper Aaron Jones has maintained a strike-rate of 160.22. Anrich Nortje has taken nine wickets from just four games at 7.77.

