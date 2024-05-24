Next Article

President Biden expresses frustration with press corps

Biden calls Harris President, expresses frustration at press conference

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:16 pm May 24, 202404:16 pm

What's the story During a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto, United States President Joe Biden expressed his frustration with the White House press corps. The President said that the reporters "never keep the deal" when a journalist asked a second question. Additionally, he mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Kamala Harris" for at least the eighth time during the 32-minute event.

Biden cuts off journalist, clarifies US position on ICC

The press conference, known as a "2:2" event, allowed two US journalists and two Kenyan reporters to ask questions. Michael Wilner, chief Washington correspondent for the McClatchy newspaper chain, was one of the selected US journalists. When Wilner attempted to ask a second question after inquiring about US-supported peacekeeping efforts in Haiti, Biden cut him off saying, "One question. I'll answer your question," before providing a scripted response on Haiti.

Biden's response to second question draws attention

Despite Biden's restriction, Wilner proceeded to ask his second question regarding a pending arrest warrant application against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In response, Biden expressed his displeasure stating, "Look, we made my position known on ICC [International Criminal Court]. You guys never keep the deal—but that's OK." He further clarified the US position on the ICC, stating they do not recognize its jurisdiction as it has been exercised.

Biden's remarks on VP Harris and US troops draw attention

Biden's performance at the press conference drew attention due to apparent confusion at multiple points. In his opening remarks, he referred to VP Harris as "our nation's first black vice president, President Kamala Harris." Additionally, in response to a question about the US decision not to send troops to Haiti, Biden seemed to claim that American troops were serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo—a deployment not publicly known.