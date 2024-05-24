Next Article

Kabosu was also the face of Dogecoin memecoin

Kabosu, viral Shiba Inu behind 'Doge' memes dies at 18

By Akash Pandey 04:11 pm May 24, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Kabosu, the beloved Japanese Shiba Inu who became the face of the globally recognized "Doge" meme and Dogecoin, has died at the age of 18. The dog's owner, Atsuko Sato, shared the news of Kabosu's passing in a heartfelt blog post. "She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her," she revealed. Sato also expressed her gratitude to Kabosu's fans for their unwavering love and support over the years.

Rise to fame

Journey to internet stardom as 'Doge'

Kabosu was adopted by Sato, a Japanese kindergarten teacher, in 2008. The Shiba Inu's rise to internet fame began in 2010 when Sato posted Kabosu's pictures on her blog. One particular image of Kabosu lounging on a couch and looking sideways at the camera with raised eyebrows went viral, becoming the face of the "Doge" meme. The term "Doge" originated from a misspelled word, used to refer to dogs in an episode of Homestar Runner's puppet program aired in 2005.

Dogecoin mascot

Kabosu's legacy: From meme to cryptocurrency logo

In December 2013, The Verge identified Kabosu as the original Shiba Inu seen in the "Doge" meme. This recognition led to Kabosu's image being used as the logo for Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created in 2013. Initially intended as a joke currency, Dogecoin gained immense popularity and even inspired other dog-themed cryptocurrencies. Elon Musk briefly changed the logo of X to an image of Kabosu last year, causing a significant increase in Dogecoin's value.

Final goodbye

Kabosu's health struggles and farewell ceremony

In 2022, Kabosu was diagnosed with cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia. Despite her health struggles, she continued to be a beloved figure among her fans. To honor Kabosu's memory, a farewell party will take place at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, Tokyo. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 26) from 1:00pm to 4:00pm (local time), providing an opportunity for fans to pay their last respects to the iconic Shiba Inu.