Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 10:36 am Nov 27, 202310:36 am

Ethereum is up 2.28% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 1.03% over the last 24 hours to trade at $37,355.93. It is 0.45% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.37% from yesterday and now trades at $2,049.34. It is up 2.28% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $730.52 billion and $246.44 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $229.21, which is 1.67% down from yesterday and 7.03% less since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 1.47% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.14% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.51%) and $0.077 (up 0.17%), respectively.

Solana has declined 5.13% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $57.04 (down 2.31%), $5.32 (down 0.44%), $0.0000088 (down 1.38%), and $0.77 (down 3.05%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 5.13% while Polka Dot has fallen 2.67%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.22% whereas Polygon has lost 10.93%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Terra Classic, Axie Infinity, Oasis Network, Toncoin, and Maker. They are trading at $0.000099 (up 24.88%), $7.33 (up 17.63%), $0.088 (up 3.99%), $2.41 (up 2.58%), and $1,486.30 (up 2.23%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $234.9989 (down 0.41%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Blur, Mina, Klaytn, Celestia, and Kaspa. They are trading at $0.55 (down 9.30%), $0.77 (down 7.76%), $0.22 (down 6.92%), $5.38 (down 6.62%), and $0.11 (down 6.54%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.85 (up 0.72%), $21.19 (down 0.12%), $37,612.62 (down 0.36%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $6.15 (down 0.21%), respectively.

Check out today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Stacks are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.64 (down 1.10%), $1.35 (down 4.71%), $3.30 (down 4.05%), $0.66 (down 1.20%), and $0.66 (up 5.77%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.43 trillion, a 0.88% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.66 billion, which marks a 30.22% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.26 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion.