Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,321 billion

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 10:51 am Mar 19, 202410:51 am

What's the story Bitcoin has dropped 4.22% in the past 24 hours to trade at $65,464.95. Compared to last week, it is 8.84% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 6.33% from yesterday and is trading at $3,389.52. From last week, it is down 16.14%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,321 billion and $407 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Movement of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $527.48, a 7.15% decrease from yesterday and 2.23% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, falling 2.71% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 12.81% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 7.45%) and $0.11 (down 12.65%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 21.58% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $186.98 (down 7.42%), $9.26 (down 7.77%), $0.000022 (down 11.38%), and $0.99 (down 9.52%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 21.58%, while Polka Dot is down 14.77%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 23.19% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 19.52%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top three gainers are Fantom, Aptos, and Bittensor. They are trading at $0.88 (up 6.22%), $14.78 (up 2.92%), $677.10 and (up 0.36%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.06%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $52000 (down 6.56%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Bonk, Pepe, FLOKI, and SATS. They are trading at $2.28 (down 23.78%), $0.000022 (down 20.77%), $0.0000066 (down 20%), $0.00011 (down 18.08%), and $0.00044 (down 17.70%), respectively.

DeFi

Leading DeFi tokens of the day

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $58.94 (down 3.77%), $17.50 (down 8.29%), $11.16 (down 10.12%), $1 (up 0.04%), and $11.57 (down 8.61%), respectively.

NFT

Today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.57 (down 8.61%), $10.85 (down 17.56%), $2.63 (down 4.40%), $2.66 (down 9.56%), and $2.78 (down 12.99%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.54 trillion, a 1.96% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $134.98 billion, which marks a 4.87% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.97 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.6 trillion.