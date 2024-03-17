Next Article

The market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $427 billion today

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, BNB

11:12 am Mar 17, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 3.43% in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $66,431.13. It is 4.43% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 4.22% from yesterday to trade at $3,558.47. It has fallen 10% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1.3 trillion and $427.3 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $579.81, which is 5.96% down from yesterday and a 17.44% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 4.01% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.11% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 6.89%) and $0.11 (down 9.63%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 24.27% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $183.1 (down 2.59%), $9.77 (down 7.24%), $0.000022 (down 10.2%), and $1.05 (down 6.66%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 24.27% while Polka Dot has fallen 6.63%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 25.84% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 9.63%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are BOOK OF MEME, 0x Protocol, Maker, Conflux, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.022 (up 64.26%), $1.34 (up 5.17%), $2,963.28 (up 3.41%), $0.44 (up 0.36%), and $6.08 (up 0.27%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is generally linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $1 (down 1.33%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Sei, Helium, FLOKI, Bonk, and BitTorrent (New). They are trading at $0.88 (down 21.26%), $7.07 (down 12.36%), $0.00022 (down 12.26%), $0.000022 (down 12.20%), and $0.0000011 (down 12.14%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $52.67 (down 7.73%), $18.31 (down 5.47%), $12.16 (down 6.60%), $12.42 (down 3.54%), and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $12.42 (down 3.54%), $11.17 (up 0.10%), $2.89 (down 4.79%), $2.72 (down 1.88%), and $2.80 (down 7.85%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.48 trillion, a 5.93% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $143.05 billion, which marks a 29.42% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.95 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.6 trillion.