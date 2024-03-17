Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, BNB
Bitcoin has slipped 3.43% in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $66,431.13. It is 4.43% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 4.22% from yesterday to trade at $3,558.47. It has fallen 10% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1.3 trillion and $427.3 billion, respectively.
How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?
BNB is trading at $579.81, which is 5.96% down from yesterday and a 17.44% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 4.01% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.11% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 6.89%) and $0.11 (down 9.63%), respectively.
Solana has gone up by 24.27% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $183.1 (down 2.59%), $9.77 (down 7.24%), $0.000022 (down 10.2%), and $1.05 (down 6.66%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 24.27% while Polka Dot has fallen 6.63%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 25.84% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 9.63%.
Today's top 5 gainers
The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are BOOK OF MEME, 0x Protocol, Maker, Conflux, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.022 (up 64.26%), $1.34 (up 5.17%), $2,963.28 (up 3.41%), $0.44 (up 0.36%), and $6.08 (up 0.27%), respectively.
Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is generally linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $1 (down 1.33%), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are Sei, Helium, FLOKI, Bonk, and BitTorrent (New). They are trading at $0.88 (down 21.26%), $7.07 (down 12.36%), $0.00022 (down 12.26%), $0.000022 (down 12.20%), and $0.0000011 (down 12.14%), respectively.
These are the leading DeFi tokens today
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $52.67 (down 7.73%), $18.31 (down 5.47%), $12.16 (down 6.60%), $12.42 (down 3.54%), and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $12.42 (down 3.54%), $11.17 (up 0.10%), $2.89 (down 4.79%), $2.72 (down 1.88%), and $2.80 (down 7.85%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.48 trillion, a 5.93% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $143.05 billion, which marks a 29.42% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.95 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.6 trillion.