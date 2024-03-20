Next Article

Ethereum has lost over 23% in the past week

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Solana, BNB, Dogecoin

By Pradnesh Naik 11:12 am Mar 20, 202411:12 am

What's the story Bitcoin has dropped 6.18% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $61,148.21. Compared to last week, it is 15.12% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 8.56% from yesterday to trade at $3,089.99. It has fallen 23.39% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1.2 trillion and $371.28 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $505.32, a 4.05% decrease from yesterday and 6.04% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 4.30% in the last 24 hours. It is 16.93% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 7.51%) and $0.11 (down 6.42%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 9.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $165.57 (down 11.75%), $8.58 (down 7.47%), $0.000022 (down 5.3%), and $0.99 (down 5.23%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 9.7% while Polka Dot has fallen 21.1%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 26.79% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 23.33%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Stacks, Fantom, Celestia, Pepe, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $2.78 (up 8.19%), $0.99 (up 7.37%), $12.80 (up 6.53%), $0.0000066 (up 6.40%), and $6.09 (up 4.63%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.9994 (down 0.10%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Jupiter, Avalanche, Solana, Theta Network, and dogwifhat. They are trading at $1.08 (down 15.32%), $51.17 (down 12.07%), $165.58 (down 11.68%), $2.44 (down 11.20%), and $2.01 (down 10.34%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the most prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $51.10 (down 12.33%), $16.55 (down 5.03%), $10.45 (down 5.92%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), and $10.70 (down 6.84%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $10.70 (down 6.84%), $10.59 (down 1.89%), $2.78 (up 7.83%), $2.51 (down 5.10%), and $2.44 (down 11.30%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.33 trillion, an 8.3% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $188.22 billion, which marks a 39.45% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.98 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.58 trillion.