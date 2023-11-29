Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

By Sanjana Shankar 11:37 am Nov 29, 202311:37 am

Ethereum is up 3.33% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.76% in the past 24 hours, trading at $37,974.08. It is 4.16% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.21% from yesterday and is trading at $2,055.24. From last week, it is up 3.33%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $742.83 billion and $247.25 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $230.32, which is 2.13% up from yesterday and a 2.83% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 1.95% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.24% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.30%) and $0.088 (up 4.78%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 7.74% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $58.62 (up 7.97%), $5.28 (up 1.99%), $0.0000088 (up 3.65%), and $0.77 (up 2.58%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 7.74% while Polka Dot has gained 4.64%. Shiba Inu is up 4.32% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 0.11%.

These are today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Sei, Terra Classic, FTX Token, Stacks, and Celestia. They are trading at $0.22 (up 24.96%), $0.00011 (up 17.01%), $4.12 (up 14.95%), $0.77 (up 12.04%), and $6.38 (up 10.53%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0%), and $229.1000 (down 1.67%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are ApeCoin, Gala, Frax Share, UNUS SED LEO, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $1.59 (down 5%), $0.022 (down 2.77%), $7.07 (down 2.72%), $3.92 (down 1.56%), and $2.34 (down 1.26%), respectively.

Here are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, and Lido DAO are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.40 (up 1.19%), $20.35 (up 0.20%), $1 (up 0.15%), $6.24 (up 0.84%), and $2.34 (down 0.37%), respectively.

Check out today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.46 (down 1.52%), $1.29 (down 3.82%), $3.15 (down 1.22%), $0.66 (down 3.18%), and $0.99 (down 5.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 0.93% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $51.27 billion, which marks a 1.34% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.26 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion.