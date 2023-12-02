Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, BNB

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 12:29 pm Dec 02, 202312:29 pm

The current market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at nearly $759 billion

Bitcoin has soared 1.65% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $38,814.11. It is 2.72% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.01% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,094.13. It has increased by 0.42% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $758.75 billion and $251.68 billion, respectively.

2/9

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $228.98, which is 0.27% lower than yesterday and 2.41% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 0.54% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.14% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.58%) and $0.088 (up 0.29%), respectively.

3/9

Solana's price increased by 4.88% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $61.45 (up 1.26%), $5.47 (down 0.77%), $0.0000088 (up 0.55%), and $0.88 (up 4.09%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 4.88% while Polka Dot has gained 3.49%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 1.28% whereas Polygon is 4.78% up.

4/9

Here are top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Beam, Terra Classic, Stacks, Immutable, and Terra. They are trading at $0.011 (up 18.79%), $0.00011 (up 18.46%), $0.88 (up 14.86%), $1.42 (up 8.1%), and $0.88 (up 7.89%), respectively.

5/9

Here's where well-known stablecoins stand now

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $0.99 (flat), and $0.999919 (up 0.01%), respectively.

6/9

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Oasis Network, Optimism, FTX Token, Bitget Token, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $0.088 (down 5.29%), $1.67 (down 1.53%), $4.13 (down 1.23%), $0.55 (down 0.79%), and $7.91 (down 0.75%), respectively.

7/9

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, and THORChain. They are trading at $14.92 (up 3.86%), $21.83 (up 2.06%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $6.04 (up 1.89%), and $6.47 (down 0.25%), respectively.

8/9

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.78 (up 6.24%), $1.35 (up 7.43%), $3.56 (up 4.04%), $0.77 (up 3.52%), and $0.99 (down 5.09%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.45 trillion, a 2.02% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.79 billion, which marks a 19.57% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.31 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion.