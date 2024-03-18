Next Article

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,345 billion

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

By Akash Pandey 11:43 am Mar 18, 202411:43 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 3.08% over the last 24 hours, trading at $68,338.07. It is 0.26% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.79% from yesterday and now trades at $3,617.52. That's down 6.19% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1,345 billion and $434.63 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $567.85, which is 2.02% lower than yesterday and 8.96% up since last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, increasing by 1.53% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.62% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 1.28%) and $0.11 (up 5.09%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 44.41% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $203.46 (up 11.05%), $10.11 (up 3.64%), $0.000022 (up 11.69%), and $1.08 (up 2.62%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 44.41%, while Polka Dot is down 2.96%. Shiba Inu has lost 10.62% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 9.55%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are dogwifhat, Render, Avalanche, NEAR Protocol, and Theta Network. They are trading at $3 (up 29.31%), $13.14 (up 17.34%), $61.28 (up 16.36%), $8.17 (up 16%), and $3.19 (up 13.75%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $556.4965 (down 7.25%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are 0x Protocol, PancakeSwap, BNB, Optimism, and Arbitrum. They are trading at $1.30 (down 5.59%), $4.18 (down 3%), $567.85 (down 2.02%), $3.52 (down 1.39%), and $1.70 (down 1.10%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $60.92 (up 15.06%), $19.08 (up 4.24%), $12.42 (up 2.11%), $12.66 (up 1.82%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.66 (up 1.95%), $13.13 (up 17.35%), $2.94 (up 1.62%), $2.75 (up 1.12%), and $3.20 (up 13.94%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.59 trillion, a 4.5% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $128.71 billion, which marks a 10.03% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.94 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.57 trillion.