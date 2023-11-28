Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana rates

By Sanjana Shankar 11:04 am Nov 28, 202311:04 am

BNB is 14.03% lower from the previous week

Bitcoin has slipped 1.01% in the past 24 hours to trade at $36,994.93. It is 1.08% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.70% from yesterday to trade at $2,016.93. It has climbed 0.08% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $723.53 billion and $242.84 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $225.90, which is 1.64% less than yesterday and 14.03% lower from the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 1.43% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.68% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.83%) and $0.077 (down 1.46%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 2.46% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $54.5 (down 4.64%), $5.17 (down 2.63%), $0.0000088 (down 2.49%), and $0.77 (down 2.75%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 2.46% while Polka Dot has fallen 1.31%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 3.88% whereas Polygon has lost 8.46%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Uniswap, Celestia, Toncoin, Terra Classic, and THORChain. They are trading at $6.43 (up 5.36%), $5.66 (up 5.05%), $2.45 (up 3.36%), $0.000099 (up 1.88%), and $5.36 (up 0.54%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.03%), and $232.9920 (down 0.85%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Blur, FTX Token, dYdX (ethDYDX), Axie Infinity, and The Graph. They are trading at $0.44 (down 9.59%), $3.57 (down 9.31%), $3.08 (down 7.94%), $6.52 (down 7.69%), and $0.11 (down 7.55%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $14.21 (down 4.57%), $20.31 (down 2.91%), $36,868.04 (down 1.64%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), and $6.16 (up 2.45%), respectively.

Here are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.58 (down 2.09%), $1.35 (down 3.04%), $3.25 (down 4.36%), $0.66 (up 0.04%), and $0.99 (down 3.80%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.41 trillion, a 1.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $51.97 billion, which marks a 27.82% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.25 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion.