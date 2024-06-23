In brief Simplifying... In brief In the thrilling world of T20I cricket, bowlers like Cummins, Malinga, Southee, Pavlovic, and Abbas have made their mark with multiple hat-tricks.

Bowlers with multiple hat-tricks in T20I cricket

What's the story Australian pacer Pat Cummins scripted history on June 23 by becoming the first bowler to take back-to-back hat-tricks in T20I cricket. He accomplished the milestone against Afghanistan in Match 48 of the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in St Vincent. Though Cummins claimed 3/28 in the game, the Aussies suffered a 21-run defeat. Here are the bowlers with multiple T20I hat-tricks.

#1

Pat Cummins - versus Bangladesh and Afghanistan

The Afghanistan game saw Cummins dismiss Rashid Khan in the final delivery of the 18th over. Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib fell to him in the first two balls of the 20th over. In his preceding outing against Bangladesh, he dismissed Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan in the final two balls of the 18th over. Towhid Hridoy fell to him in the 20th over.

#2

Lasith Malinga - versus Bangladesh and New Zealand

Former SL pacer Lasith Malinga took a hat-trick against Bangladesh in the 2017 Colombo T20I. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell to him in the 19th over. Malinga scripted history in the 2019 Pallekele T20I against New Zealand as he scalped wickets off four successive deliveries. Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme, and Ross Taylor were his victims.

#3

Tim Southee - Pakistan and India

New Zealand's Tim Southee took his first T20I hat-trick in December 2010 against Pakistan in Auckland. He got rid of Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Umar Akmal to reach the landmark. The veteran pacer took his second hat-trick in the 2022 Mount Maunganui T20I against India. He dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar in the final over to attain this feat.

#4 & #5

Two Associate team bowlers feature on this list

Serbian pacer Mark Pavlovic and Malta fast bowler Waseem Abbas are the two Associate team bowlers to feature on this list. The former accomplished the milestone against Turkey and Croatia in June 2023. He took his hat-tricks in consecutive days, although had played three matches in this period. Meanwhile, Abbas recorded his hat-tricks against Belgium and France in July 2021 and July 2023, respectively.