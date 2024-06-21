T20 WC, England's Jofra Archer claims 3/40 versus SA: Stats
England fast bowler Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for his side against South Africa in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Archer was demolished by Quinton de Kock in his first over during the powerplay. However, he made a sound return. SA managed 163/6.
Archer makes a sound return
De Kock thumped Archer for two sixes and two fours in the 4th over. Archer started poorly, conceding 21 runs. Archer was reintroduced in the 12th over and he struck gold. He conceded just three runs and dismissed de Kock. Archer gave away just eight runs in the 18th over. In the final over, the right-arm pacer dismissed David Miller and Marco Jansen.
Nine wickets for Archer in the ongoing T20 World Cup
Archer bowled 10 dot balls in his four overs. He conceded 40 runs, conceding at 10. The right-arm pacer has raced to 30 T20I wickets from 23 matches at 21.46. In four matches versus SA, he owns five scalps at just 17.60. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Archer has managed nine wickets from six matches at 15.66 (ER: 7.29).
180-plus T20 wickets for Archer
As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer now owns 181 T20 wickets from 143 matches at an average of 22.58. His economy rate is 7.69. He owns two four-wicket hauls.