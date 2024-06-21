In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 match, South Africa edged out England by seven runs.

SA and ENG met in a crucial Super 8 clash (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

T20 WC 2024: South Africa overcome England in thrilling contest

By Rajdeep Saha 11:46 pm Jun 21, 202411:46 pm

What's the story The South Africa cricket team beat England in a high-profile ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Batting first, SA posted 163/6. Quinton de Kock led the way with 65. In response, SA bowled well before England's Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone batted well. SA turned things around thereafter.

Summary

Summary of the contest

De Kock was the aggressor for SA, helping his side dominate the powerplay. He added 86 runs alongside Reeza Hendricks. The southpaw departed soon after Hendricks was dismissed. England hit back to leave SA at 113/4. David Miller struck 43 to help SA get past 150. England were 61/4 in their run-chase. Brook and Livingstone kept England alive. SA claimed a seven-run win thereafter.

Runs

2,500 T20I runs and 100 sixes for de Kock

De Kock's 65 was laced with four fours and four sixes. He faced 38 balls (SR: 171.05). The Proteas star became the first SA batter to surpass 2,500 runs (2,528) from 89 matches at 32. In addition to 16 half-centuries, he owns a ton. De Kock surpassed 100 T20I sixes (102). He is the second SA batter after David Miller to slam 100-plus sixes.

Information

Highest half-centurion for SA in T20Is

As mentioned, de Kock slammed his 16th T20I fifty. He is now the highest half-centurion for SA in T20Is. De Kock broke a tie with Hendricks, who has registered 15 fifties. De Kock slammed his 63rd fifty in T20s (6 tons). He owns 9,850 runs.

Information

First SA batter to slam 400-plus runs against England

As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock's 65 saw him race past 400 T20I runs versus England. He owns 405 runs at 31.15. This was his 3rd fifty against England. He is the first South African batter to surpass 400 runs versus SA, surpassing de Villiers (390).

T20 WC

Second-highest run-scorer for SA in T20 WC

De Kock is now the second-highest scorer for SA in T20 World Cup history. AB de Villiers (717) is ahead of de Kock in this regard. De Kock became the second-highest scorer after getting past JP Duminy's tally (568 runs). Playing his 24th match, de Kock owns 597 runs at 25.95 (SR: 135.68). He hit his 4th T20 half-century.

T20 WC 2024

Joint-fastest fifty in T20 WC 2024

De Kock now owns the joint-fastest fifty in terms of balls faced in T20 World Cup 2024. He equalled the record of Aaron Jones of USA (22 balls versus Canada). Marcus Stoinis (25 balls versus Scotland) is next. The southpaw smashed his second successive fifty in the ongoing T20 WC edition, hammering 74 versus the United States.

Information

Miller plays his part with a 43-run knock

Miller hit 43 from 28 balls. He smashed four fours and two sixes. Miller, who has raced to 114 T20I sixes for SA, owns 2,371 runs at 34.36. His strike rate reads (142.23). In 24 T20 World Cup matches, Miller has scored 398 runs.

Archer

England's Jofra Archer claims 3/40 versus SA

England fast bowler Archer was the pick of the bowlers for his side. Archer was demolished by de Kock in his first over during the powerplay. However, he made a sound return. Archer (3/40) bowled 10 dot balls. Archer owns 30 T20I wickets at 21.46. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Archer has managed nine wickets from six matches at 15.66 (ER: 7.29).

Information

Adil Rashid bowls an economical spell

Veteran spinner Adil Rashid made his presence felt with figures worth 1/20 from his four overs. He conceded a five runs an over. Rashid now owns 28 T20 World Cup wickets at 24.85. Overall, Rashid has raced to 117 T20I scalps at 24.76.

Duo

Brook and Livingstone bat well

Livingstone joined Brook (53) with England's score reading 61/4. The two batted beautifully, opening up at the right time. The 15th over produced 18 runs before the next two overs saw England score 34 runs. They brought the asking rate within touching distance. Livingstone (33) struck at over 190 in a partnership worth 78. However, their dismissals changed the match's complexion.

Information

Keshav Maharaj claims 2/25 for SA

SA's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was daunting for England. The senior bowler managed 2/25 from his 4 overs. In 32 T20Is, he has 32 scalps under his belt at 24.78 (ER: 7.15).

Duo

Brook hits his 3rd T20I fifty; Livingstone shines

Brook scored 53 from 37 balls. He hit seven fours. He owns 682 T20I runs. Overall in T20s, he has 3,170 runs (50s: 12, 100s: 3). Brook slammed his 3rd fifty. He also raced past 50 fours (54). He averages 31 and his strike rate is 146.66. Livingstone slammed 33 from 17 balls. He has 680 runs at 24.28. He owns 6,181 T20 runs.

Nortje

T20 WC: Anrich Nortje becomes highest wicket-taker for South Africa

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has become the highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in ICC T20 World Cup history. The right-arm pacer went past former star bowler Dale Steyn (30 wickets). Nortje attained the record by claiming Brook's wicket. Playing his 16th T20 World Cup match, Nortje has raced to 31 wickets. He averages 10.96 and his economy rate is 5.58.

Information

SA are top of Group 2

SA are top of Group 2 in the Super 8 stage. They have won both their matches and own a NRR of +0.625. England remain second with one win and a defeat (NRR: +0.412). USA and West Indies follow suit.

Do you know?

Sixth win for SA on the bounce

This was the sixth win on the bounce for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2004. As per Cricbuzz, this is the longest for them in the competition surpassing five successive wins in the 2009 edition.