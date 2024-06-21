In brief Simplifying... In brief David Miller and Quinton de Kock are the only South African cricketers to hit over 100 sixes in T20I cricket, with Miller leading at 114 sixes.

Players with 100-plus sixes for South Africa in T20I cricket

What's the story South Africa's Quinton de Kock was at his absolute best against England in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. De Kock slammed his second successive fifty. During his knock, the southpaw unlocked a new milestone of 100 T20I sixes. Here are South African batters with 100-plus T20I sixes.

David Miller - 114 sixes*

David Miller owns the most number of sixes for South Africa in T20Is. The southpaw, who scored a valuable 28-ball 43 in the T20 World Cup match versus England, hit two maximums, taking his tally to 114. Miller's 43 took him to 2,371 T20I runs for SA at 34.36. His strike rate reads (142.23). Overall, Miller owns 460 sixes in T20 cricket.

Quinton de Kock - 102 sixes*

De Kock joined Miller as the second SA batter to smoke 100-plus T20I sixes (102). De Kock's 65 was laced with four fours and four sixes (SR: 171.05). He became the first SA batter to surpass 2,500 runs (2,528) at 32. De Kock also became South Africa's highest half-centurion in T20Is (16). He is SA's second-highest scorer in T20 World Cups.

Only two other SA batters have smoked 60-plus maximums

Former South African stalwarts JP Duminy and AB de Villiers are the only other batters to smash 60-plus sixes. Duminy played from 2007 to 2019, accumulating a total of 1,934 runs at 38.68. His strike rate is 126.24. He smashed 71 sixes. Meanwhile, ABD managed 1,672 runs at 26.12. He slammed 60 sixes in addition to 140 fours.